Shayan Siddiqui, who is immensely popular for his fashion modelling, fitness photo blogging, and lip-syncs is excited to act in the web series Bang Baang -- Sound of Crimes, to be launched on AltBalaji. The social media star has also participated in the country's first cruise reality show, Crusified.

On talking about the show Shayan shares, "This show is all about how smart you are and how good you can be in performing different tasks given to you. It was shot in South America and we went to places like Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. We shot for seven days on a moving cruise and a few more days on the land. The show offers a cash price of 25 lakh".

On talking about his experience in the show and with co-contestants, Shayan tells us, "It was my first time on the cruise so the experience was amazing. And also I am the winner of this show. It is now in the postproduction stage and it will be most probably aired on MTV.

Previously, he was seen in the music video The Chamiya Song by DJ Bravo and Let it go by Badshah.

Bang Baang that stars Faisu and Ruhi Singh, will see Shayan in a pivotal role. It's a crime and action-based thriller full of punches and punchlines. Directed by Abhishek Kapur, Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes is being shot in Udaipur.