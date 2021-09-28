Lakshya to arrive in November

Naga Shaurya's upcoming film Lakshya will hit the screens on November 12. Directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film has the Chalo actor essaying the role of an archer. Shaurya, reportedly, underwent a stunning body transformation for the part and will be seen sporting an eight-pack in the film.

The film tells the story of Pardhu, an ambitious archer, who battles anger management issues after his life takes an unexpected turn due to a personal tragedy.

Lakshya has Ketika Sharma as the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in important roles. Produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar, the intense sports drama has music by Kaala Bhairava.