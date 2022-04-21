Nazriya Nazim Fahadh: I feel like a newcomer

Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is making her debut in Telugu with Ante Sundaraniki. She is paired opposite Nani in this romantic family drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The actor is pleased with the reception she has been getting in Telugu and is feeling excited about transcending boundaries.



The story is based on interfaith marriage, with Nazriya playing a Christian girl named Leela, who falls in love with an orthodox Brahmin boy, Sundar.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Naresh VK, Rohini Molleti, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Nadiya in supporting roles.



The shooting of Ante Sundaraniki has already been completed and the film is slated for a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on June 10. The music of the film is by Vivek Sagar.

