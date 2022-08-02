Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022’s nominations announced: Jai Bhim, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do among top contenders
The festival is scheduled to be held between August 12 and August 20. The awards ceremony will take place on August 14
The 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) saw the nomination of movies including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, Jai Bhim, 83, and Minnal Murali in more than one category including Best Film. Actors like Suriya Sivakumar, Rajkumar Rao, and Ranveer Singh have been nominated for the Best actor category.
This year's nominations for Independent Film include acclaimed films like Pedro, Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, and Fair Folk, amongst others. Meanwhile, movies like Urf, Ayena, and Ladies Only are among the Best Documentary nominees.
Sources state that the winners of Best Film, Best Indie Film, and Best Documentary will each win a state-of-the-art camera from Black Magic Design apart from the award. Another key highlight of the festival is that the Best Film winner will automatically get a nomination nod under the Best Asian Film category at the annual prestigious AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards).
The festival, which is presented by the Victorian Government, is an annual festival that takes place in Melbourne, Australia, and showcases the best films from India. This year, the festival will be held between August 12 and August 20. The awards ceremony is all set to take place on August 14.
Here are the nominations for this year:
BEST FILM
83 (Hindi)
Badhaai Do (Hindi)
Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
Jai Bhim (Tamil)
Minnal Murali (Malayalam)
Paka (River of Blood) / (Malayalam)
Sardar Udham (Hindi)
The Rapist (English, Hindi)
BEST INDIE FILM
Boomba Ride / Mishing
Dug Dug (Hindi)
Jaggi (Punjabi)
Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (Bengali)
Pedro (Kannada)
Shankar’s Fairies (Hindi)
Shoebox (Hindi)
Fairy Folk (Hindi, English)
BEST ACTOR (MALE)
Gopal Hegde, Pedro (Kannada)
Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do (Hindi)
Ramnish Chaudhary, Jaggi (Punjabi)
Ranveer Singh, 83 (Hindi)
Suriya, Jai Bhim (Tamil)
Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali (Malayalam)
Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham (Hindi)
Abhishek Bachchan – Dasvi (Hindi)
BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)
Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do (Hindi)
Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan (Hindi)
Konkona Sen Sharma, The Rapist (English, Hindi)
Lijomol Jose, Jai Bhim (Tamil)
Shefali Shah, Jalsa (Hindi)
Sreelekha Mitra, Once Upon A Time In Calcutta (Bengali)
Vidya Balan, Jalsa (Hindi)
BEST DIRECTOR
Anmol Sidhu, Jaggi (Punjabi)
Aparna Sen, The Rapist (Hindi)
Kabir Khan, 83 (Hindi)
Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) (Gujarati)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham (Hindi)
Suresh Triveni, Jalsa (Hindi)
T.J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim (Tamil)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Ayena (Mirror)
Kicking Balls
Ladies Only
Urf (A.K.A)
BEST FILM FROM SUBCONTINENT
Joyland (Pakistan)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
No Land’s Man (Bangladesh)
Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh)
The Newspaper (Sri Lanka)
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES
Mohit Raina, Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Parambrata Chatterjee, Aranyak
Varun Mitra, Guilty Minds
Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things Final Season
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES
Konkona Sensharma, Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Sakshi Tanwar, MaiMadhuri Dixit, Fame Game
Mithila Palkar, Little Things
Raveena Tandon, Aranyak
Shriya Pilgaonkar, Guilty Minds
BEST SERIES
Aranyak
Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Fame Game
Mai
Little Things - Final Season
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein