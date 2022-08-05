Barkha Singh on playing the role of a bride in Masaba Masaba 2 as well as The Great Wedding of Munnes

Actor Barkha Singh will be seen playing the role of a bride in Masaba Masaba 2 as well as The Great Weddings of Munnes

Actress Barkha Singh as 'Aisha' in Masaba Masaba 2 and 'Maahi' in The Great Weddings of Munnes are poles apart when it comes to their personality. Barkha, who mastered both bridal roles, shared insights into how she stepped into the shoes of these characters.

The actress told the media sources in an interview, "It was sheer coincidence that both released around the same time and both portray me as a bride. However, both are very different from each other. Aisha in Masaba Masaba is a modern independent girl who is confident, unapologetically cold, yet has a warm heart. I wanted to strike a balance between being subtle and owning the space as the scenes required her to do (sic)."

Barkha added, "Mahi, on the other hand, from The Great Weddings of Munnes is a family-oriented girl from UP who falls in love with the simplicity and honesty of Munnes (sic)."

Also read: Abhishek on ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’: First time I’m nervous and pumped at the same time

"She is a vivacious character and required me to not be too subtle with my performance. I loved being both brides that were both so different from the kind of bride I'd be in real life! (sic)"

According to reports, Barkha Singh has been garnering a lot of attention for her sassy young bride character in the second season of Masaba Masaba also starring Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta in the lead. The Great Weddings of Munnes starring Abishek Banerjee along with Barkha features a man from a middle-class background (Abishek) who engages in hilarious attempts to marry the woman he is in love with (Barkha).

Also read: Armaan Khera on how challenging it was to do a kissing scene in 'Masaba Masaba 2'