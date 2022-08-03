Armaan Khera on how challenging it was to do a kissing scene in 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Actor Armaan Khera has come on board for the second season of Masaba Masaba and tells about his working experience with Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta and how challenging it was for him to do a kissing scene with Masaba in the series.

"I was quite nervous. I get very uncomfortable performing and even watching kissing scenes myself but then I found out that Masaba was also feeling the same. She was also a little uncomfortable which made me easy to go ahead with because then when you can relate to your co-actor, it makes things much easier. She is the best even if she is nervous, she just does everything with so much grace that allows everybody on set to continue with their work gracefully as well (sic)."

Armaan plays the role of Fateh, Masaba's love interest in the show. He opened up about his role and said: "So being Fateh was quite challenging because I am more comfortable in doing serious and intense roles. But then playing a character in a romantic comedy was not easy. But our director Sonam Nair, when she understood that this is not my forte, she did some readings with me, making sure that even before I went to Kashmir, I understood my character (sic)."

Also read: It is up to them whether they are together or not: Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's rumoured break-up

"She gave me a couple of examples like Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and thanks to her I was able to go forward with this gracefully," he added. While recalling some BTS moments, he shared: "I was the happiest person on set, so I have been having the best time ever since. Set is always such a happy and fun place to be and I always become like a kid in the theme park whenever I'm on set. A First day's experience was when I and Masaba were in a very beautiful Kashmiri forest and we shot a scene for episode 6 in which we are just walking and I finally revealed my feelings to Masaba and I took a photo of Sonam as well which is one of my favorite photos (sic)."

Furthermore, he continued how it was with Neena Gupta being the coolest person on set and always managing to keep her calm no matter what the circumstances are as the amount of experience she has as an artist is visible both on-screen and off-screen and revealed that once the camera starts rolling, she knows exactly what she has to say and she delivers it with 200% of authenticity.

Khera started working with Ashutosh Gowariker's Everest, which was his first break. After doing Masaba Masana 2, the actor is looking forward to doing several big projects and reports state that his next film is with Tiger Shroff called Ganpath, and worked on a few web shows this year.

Also read: It would be odd to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan: Janhvi Kapoor