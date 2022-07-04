Ajay Devgn to direct remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, titled Bholaa

Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the director’s chair after his last directional venture, Runway 34. This time, the Shivaay actor-director would be directing a remake of the successful Tamil film, Kaithi. The project, titled Bholaa stars Ajay and Tabu in lead roles. The actor took to Twitter to announce the commencement of shooting for the film.

“It’s time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023 (sic),” the actor tweeted along with a picture of him behind the camera.

Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fGyycOFPIT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 4, 2022

According to sources, the film is currently in the production stage and the principle photography for the venture will be finished by August 20, 2022. On starting a film so early after his recent April release Runway 34, Ajay was quoted as saying, “Well, the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words - lights, camera, and action (sic).”

The film is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s popular 2019 film Kaithi starring Karthi. Bholaa is scheduled for release on March 30, 2023. Kaithi tells the story of an ex-convict named Dilli who is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time after being in prison. However, he gets involved in a police raid that has gone wrong. The entire story takes place in one night. The Karthi film garnered good reviews from critics and the audience alike and was a hit at the box office.

On the work front, Ajay will be seen next in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2, and will also make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Tabu was last seen this year in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which her performance earned her critical acclaim. Ajay made his directional debut back in 2008 with the film U Me Aur Hum, which starred Kajol and Ajay in lead roles.

