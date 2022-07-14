Kangana Ranaut’s first look from her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ is out

The first look of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency is out. The teaser of the film based on the life of the 3rd Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, presents Kangana Ranaut in a look similar to the late leader. According to sources, Emergency narrates the story of the internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

Reports state that while the prosthetics, the wardrobe and the demeanour are all reminiscent of the late prime minister, critics were quick to point out that Kangana needs to work on the pronunciation of the word 'Sir'.

Talking about the project, Kangana told media sources, “ It reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on the screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film's shoot.”

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller, Dhakad. She had also portrayed the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa in the 2021 film Thalaivi and the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in the 2019 film, Manikarnika. The dialogues for Emergency are penned by Ritesh Shah, who is associated with sucessful films such as Kahaani, Pink, Raid and Airlift.

