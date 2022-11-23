Shine Tom Chacko’s character poster from 'Christopher' out

The makers of Mammootty-starrer Christopher have shared the character poster featuring Shine Tom Chacko. Shine plays a cop named George Kottrakkan in the film. In the poster, he is introduced as ‘The Wolf.’ This is Shine’s third outing with Mammootty after Unda and Bheeshma Parvam.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Christopher is billed as a thriller based on real-life incidents. It is scripted by Udaykrishna, marking his second collaboration with the director after Mohanlal’s Aaraattu.

Christopher stars Sneha, Amala Paul, and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female leads. Tamil actor Vinay Rai is making his Malayalam debut by playing the villain role.

The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Jinu Abraham, Vinitha Koshy, and Vikram fame Vasanthi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Faiz Siddik, music composer Justin Varghese and editor Manoj.

The film is produced jointly by Aroma Mohan and RD Illuminations. Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko has several projects lined up including Djinn, Roy, Corona Papers, Aaram Thirukalpana, Maharani, and Adi.