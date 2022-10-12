Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam goes on floors

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the upcoming pan-Indian film starring Tovino Thomas, went on floors in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. Produced by Dr Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen, the film is written by Sujith Nambiar and directed by debutant Jithin Lal.

Earlier, we had reported that Tovino had undergone training in kalarippayattu for the film. The makers also revealed that around 45 days are allotted for shooting fight sequences that are mostly Kalari-oriented. Krithi Shetty will mark her Malayalam debut with Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film will span three time periods—1900, 1950, and 1990—and have Tovino essaying three different characters, namely Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu. The film also features actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman, Hareesh Peradi and Pramod Shetty. The film's cinematography is handled by Jomon T John, editing by Shameer Muhammed, music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and production design by Gokuldas. Besides Malayalam, the film is said to release in other languages including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and English in 3D.