The teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer ‘Yashoda’ just dropped and promises a suspenseful story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda’s teaser directed by the duo Hari and Harish just dropped in! Featuring some kickass stunts and action performances, the Oh Baby star is seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. The teaser begins with a doctor telling Yashoda (Samantha) that she is pregnant. As the doctor tells her the precautions she must take, we get montages of Yashoda breaking every single rule. While we do not know what she is fighting against, the teaser is sure to keep you intrigued and invested in the storyline.



Sharing the teaser on her official social media, Samantha wrote, “Strength, willpower & adrenaline!” It has been earlier revealed by the filmmakers that Samantha had performed all the stunts without using a body double.



See the story here:

Samantha’s tweet

ALSO READ: Samantha refused to use body-double for action scenes in Yashoda, says director duo Hari-Harish

The psychological thriller, also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. Bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, the technical crew includes music by Mani Sharma, cinematography by M Sukumar, fights by Venkat, and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh.



Besides Yashoda, Samantha also has Shaakuntalam, Kushi, Citadel, and Arrangements of Love in her kitty.



Yashoda will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, marking her first-ever direct Hindi release.

Watch the teaser here: