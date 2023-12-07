High-flying excitement: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ teaser to be released on this date 

After teasing audiences with intriguing looks, the creators of the much-anticipated aerial action thriller, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, have officially set the date for the release of the film's eagerly awaited teaser. Director Siddharth Anand took to X to share this exciting news with fans.

In a clever Radiogram activity in a video shared by Siddharth, Squadron leaders Patty (Hrithik) and Minni (Deepika) engage in a conversation that delivers a crucial message to the audience—"The teaser will drop on December 8th at 11 AM.” Sharing the Radiogram message, Siddharth captioned the post, “Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow. #Fighter Forever.”

Recently, the makers unveiled first-look posters of Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil, introducing them with their respective character names. Hrithik’s poster showcased him as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, exuding fierceness and handsomeness in uniform. Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, while Deepika Padukone portrays a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit.

Fighter is being hailed as India’s first aerial action film. The motion poster, released on Independence Day 2023, offered the first glimpse of the three actors as Indian Air Force (IAF) officers. Fighter marks Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik. Save the date—January 25, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day—for the thrilling flight of Fighter.