'The Marvels' release new pictures of its 3 protagonists, Nick Fury

Getting ready to light up the upcoming Diwali, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is gearing up to release its latest feature, The Marvels. It will focus on three protagonists who have the power of Captain Marvel. The new photos that have come out offer an all-new look into MCU's new exciting and fiery adventure.

Fresh new stills of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau/ Photon (Teyonah Parris). Alongside that it also features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) have made their way to social media.



The pictures were released by a popular website on social media. The pictures also tease the mysterious return of both the Kree and Skrulls. The Marvels will act as a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel.

The trailer showed that due to an accident, the three heroes who are able to use the ability of energy absorption and conversion change places with one another every time they use their powers. This leads to a lot of difficulty in their work, and to fix this problem, these three separate female heroes must work together while fighting a new emerging threat.

Along the way, the three who are all completely different from one another and in fact incompatible with each other's fighting styles despite possessing the same powers must learn to coordinate with each other as they exchange places constantly, leading to hilarious fun-packed moments.



MCU is known for its action, and The Marvels which will be a part of Phase 5 of MCU will feature plenty of exciting action, complete with laser blasts, space flights and unimaginable feats of strength as all three discover a new side of themselves, while at the same time getting to know one another.

Directed by Nia Dacosta, The Marvels will hit Indian theatres this Diwali on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.