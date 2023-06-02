7 Rainbow films to watch this Pride Month

The 14th edition of Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, South Asia's biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival will be held June 7-11 at Liberty Cinema, and June 8-10 at Alliance Française de Bombay; and also online from June 16-25. The festival will screen 110 films from 41 countries at its on-ground edition and 127 films from 45 countries overall.

Here is the list of films to watch:

PINE CONE

Pine Cone features three stories from the life of filmmaker Sid Mehra, as he negotiates relationships in his search for love. The stories are in reverse chronological order — 2019, 2009, and 1999. A human being is a human being, and love is love, and Sid while proudly gay, is not defined by it. The story revolves around a man who refuses to apologise for who he is, a man determined to live life in full caring a damn about the prejudices of the world.

Dirextor: Onir

India / Hindi

June 7, 2023 | 9.30 pm | Liberty Cinema

THE LAW OF LOVE

It looks like the Czech society is LGBT+ friendly. But when it comes to legalising marriage, ignorance and hatred suddenly appear. Czeslaw and his companions run a campaign to show that the fight for LGBT+ rights in Europe is not over.

Director: Barbora Chalupová

Czech Republic / Czech

June 8, 2023 | 5.45 pm | Alliance Française de Bombay

MAMA BEARS

Did you know there are more than 32,000 mothers in America, many from conservative, Christian backgrounds, who fully accept their LGBTQ+ children? They call themselves “mama bears” because while their love is warm and fuzzy, they fight ferociously to make the world kinder and safer for all LGBTQ+ people. Mama Bears explores this growing movement through the lives of three diverse mothers and their LGBT+ offspring.

Director: Daresha Kyi

USA / English

June 10, 2023 | 10.30 am | Alliance Française de Bombay

EK JAGAH APNI

Laila and Roshni are looking for a house after they are evicted from the place they rented. It soon becomes evident that their search for a home is also their ongoing search for a place in this society that wants to keep them away in a section that cannot be the center. As the search for a home continues, it transcends physical spaces and biological bonds. New friendships blossom and help comes from unexpected quarters.

Director: Ektara Collective

India / Hindi

June 10, 2023 | 5.45 pm | Liberty Cinema

KISSING THE GROUND YOU WALKED ON

Chou, a writer who has not written for years, is looking for a tenant to share a spare room in his house. One day, an actor called Chiang comes to rent the room. His clear and innocent eyes have evoked the writer’s interest. Chou finds out that the daily life of Chiang is a performance in itself; he begins to refer to the new tenant as the blueprint of his novel.

Director: Hong Heng Fai

Macau / Cantonese

June 10, 2023 | 5.45 pm | Alliance Française de Bombay

OLD NARCISSUS

An old picture book writer named Yamazaki, having been handsome as a young man, grows narcissistic of his beauty. But now, can’t bear that he is aging. One night, Yamazaki meets a young and beautiful man named Leo. Yamazaki collapses during a session with Leo, and reveals his agony.

Director: Tsuyoshi Shoji

Japan / Japanese

June 10, 2023 | 10 pm | Liberty Cinema

WHEN TIME GOT LOUDER

Departing for college, Abbie leaves behind her parents and brother, Kayden, who has autism. As Abbie falls in love with her new independence and budding relationship with a woman, her parents try to teach Kayden more independent life skills as they help him transition from high school to adulthood and adjust his routine without Abbie. When Abbie returns home for the holidays she discovers Kayden is in the hospital, and as a family they must find a solution for his future.

Director: Connie Cocchia

Canada, USA / English

June 11, 2023 | 9.30 pm | Liberty Cinema

