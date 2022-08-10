Daisy Shah had to put a lot of energy into the dance number 'Raghu Pinjryat Ala'

Bollywood diva Daisy Shah’s first appearance in the catchy dance number of Marathi song Raghu Pinjryat Ala sung by Mugdha Karhade from the movie Daagdi Chaawl 2, her dance moves indeed leaving fans amused choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Daisy told the media sources: "I have always been passionate about dance and this dance number was a different experience altogether. The energy needed was so high that I just went for the kill. The thrill and excitement on set were contagious (sic)."

The actress, who is known for films such as Jai Ho and Hate Story 3, said that she has given her best and she is quite satisfied.

She added: "There are so many actresses I look up to when it comes to dance numbers. I am happy I could do justice to such a wonderful song (sic)."

In the song, Daisy’s look is quite glamourous and much similar to Katrina Kaif’s look in the song Chikni Chameli.

The song is sung by Amitraj featuring Mugdha Karhade and the music is given by Amitraj and the Lyrics are written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

The upcoming film stars Ankush Chaudhari, Makarand Deshpande, and Pooja Sawant in pivotal roles.

Daagdi Chaawl 2 directed by Chandrakant Kanse and produced by Sangeeta Ahir, the Marathi action thriller featuring Ankush Chaudhari, and Makrand Despande is all set to release on August 18, 2022.

