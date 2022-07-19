'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to return after five years with Madhuri, KJo as judges

Bollywood actress also known as the Dancing Diva Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and model-actress Nora Fatehi have been signed in as judges for the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', which is all set to make a comeback with the season 10 after a gap of five years.

The latest reports state that the first episode of Season 10 will air on September 2 on Colors, the show is expected to be telecasted on the weekends also that the makers wanted Kajol first but as she declined they later signed up Madhuri.

"Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart. It feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it (sic), says Madhuri Dixit to the media sources.

Karan also shared how he feels about being on the panel of judges, saying: "Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment” adding on to his statement "I am excited to return on this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges' panel. Brace yourselves, as this upcoming season promises to flood your screens with fabulous performances and endless entertainment (sic)."

Nora added: “Life has come full circle for me as I take on the role of a judge on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' after being a former contestant. It is every artiste's dream to share the screen with the epitome of dance and grace Madhuri Dixit, and it feels surreal that I will be joining her on the judges' panel along with Karan Johar, I have great respect for Karan Johar, whether it's his filmmaking or his style, and therefore it will be wonderful to share the platform with him. It is an exciting new chapter that I am elated about and looking forward to (sic)."

