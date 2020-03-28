Shah Rukh Khan in Circus and Rajit Kapoor in Byomkesh Bakshi

New Delhi, March 28 (ANI): The retelecast of Ramayana is not the only thing in store for viewers.

National broadcaster Doordarshan on Saturday said it has decided to retelecast two popular shows of yesteryears - Circus starring Shah Rukh Khan, and also Byomkesh Bakshi - amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown.

The announcement of the telecast was made by Doordarshan National's official Twitter handle.

"Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational," the tweet read.

Helmed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, Circus was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest shows.

It also starred Pawan Malhotra, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Gowariker, in a significant role.

DD National's social media handle also announced the return of Rajit Kapur-starrer, Byomkesh Bakshi.

"MUST WATCH #RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi in few minutes at 11 am only on @DDNational", DD National tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Doordarshan has decided to retelecast the mythological series, Ramayana on public demand.