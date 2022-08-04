Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi talks about ‘Control Room’ 

Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi portrays the character of DCP Shantanu Vyas in the upcoming Hindi-language crime thriller Control Room; the actor told media sources that the title of the show is, “apt as far as the story and concept are concerned.”

He reportedly said, “When I got on board for the show, they told me the concept first and then the character. The moment they mentioned the title Control Room after narration, it immediately appealed to me. I felt that the title just went with the flow and seemed apt. Control Room is an investigative police drama, which is concept-wise quite unique.”

The actor went on to say, “This show has a very strict time frame and a case to solve, making it faster-paced than a crime fiction or drama where there are no plans. It will be exciting as an actor because a daily soap has a different pace in the storyline and this will have a different pace in terms of the treatment. Hence, it’s both unique and fun. Just the idea of wearing a uniform excited me. Of course, we have been watching a lot of movies, shows and crime dramas, made in India or abroad, but when you are a part of one it is special. I picked up nuances of certain actors and characters and that is ingrained in my psyche given the exposure.”

Sidhaanth concluded by saying, “In my previous show, I was a part of the military academy. And my character in it has negative shades that I thoroughly enjoyed. Playing a good cop now is also interesting. The uniform appeals to everyone, it commands power, responsibility and respect. If not policed properly, people can create havoc. At the same time, it needs to be used correctly.”

The series, which will air on Dangal TV under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment, stars actors Nishanth Singh Malkani, and Samiksha Jaiswal in lead roles while Rahil Azam will portray the antagonist.