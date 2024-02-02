Things to do in Chennai this week (February 2, 2024 - February 8, 2024)

A nostalgic Bollywood trip

February 4 | T Nagar

Take the road down the retro lane as singers Sarvesh Mishra, Gul Saxena, Mona Kamat and Rajessh Iyer belt out some of the evergreen hits of legendary singers Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Soak in the nostalgia at Yeh Shaam Mastani-Bollywood Rewind. `500 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Vani Mahal.



Just for laughs

February 3 | Broadway

Stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal will have the audience glued to their seats as he takes them on a hilarious ride. Gear up to witness a laugh riot as Vipul delivers his unfiltered thoughts and funny take on subjects at Vipul Goyal-Unleashed. `799 onwards. 7.45 pm. At Rajah Annamalai Mandram.



Musical extravaganza

February 4 | Teynampet

Veteran singer P Susheela will perform live after a long time at this musical do. The Padma Bhushan Dr P Susheela Musical Nite will have performances by singers SP Shailaja, Mano, SPB Charan, Ananthu, Malathy, Maanasi, Haripriya and Srisha. Don’t miss this Kollywood musical night. `500 onwards. 4.25 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.



It’s all about the sign

February 4 | Kodambakkam

Learn the basics of sign language, including alphabets, everyday phrases and emotions from experienced sign language tutors at this Sign Language Workshop. Break down barriers and facilitate meaningful connections between people, foster empathy and understanding at this workshop. `1,000. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM- The Art & Cultural Space.

Get creative with clay

February 3 | Adyar

Explore your artistic side at this Valentine’s Day Clay Workshop organised by Clay Beach Studio. Learn to make fortune cookies, customised hand incense holders, 3D clay heart magnets, personalised bouquet sticks and heart plates at this workshop. Make a gift basket with these five products and present it to your loved ones. `1,849 onwards. 11 am to 2 pm. At Backyard.



All in good humour

February 4 | Mylapore

Delhi-based comedian Gaurav Gupta is gearing up to enthral the audience with his keen observations of daily life, people, and hysterical encounters at this show. Strap on for a rib-tickling ride this weekend as the ace comedian arrives in namma Chennai for the Gupta Live - India Tour. `499 onwards, 7 pm. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha.



Argylle



February 2 | Inox

This spy action comedy, directed and produced by Matthew Vaughan, and written by Jason Fuchs, has Henry Cavill springing into action as Agent Argylle. The plot revolves around an author, who pens espionage novels and the plot of her new book begins to mirror real-world agents. The action entertainer also stars Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara and Dupa Lipa. In theatres.



Seeking the divine

February 4 | Guindy

Soak in some soulful Sufi music at Ruhaniyat , where the works of mystics will be brought to life by some uber-talented singers from across the country. `500. 6 pm. At Madras Race Club.