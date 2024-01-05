Things to do in Chennai this week (January 5, 2024 - January 11, 2024)
The weekend seems to be packed to the rafters for Chennaiites
Carnatic musings
January 7 | T Nagar
As part of the Margazhi Mahotsav, singers P Unnikrishnan and Uthara Unnikrishnan are all set to present a live classical music concert together.
Drench in the lilting recital and music extravaganza by the award-winning father and daughter duo. Soak in the Margazhi spirit with zeal as the duo
take you on a Carnatic tour.
`300 onwards.
4.30 pm. At Bharat Kalachar.
Nostalgic ride
January 7 | Teynampet
Cinema music buffs, alert! Playback singer SP Charan is gearing up to present Classics of SPB for the ardent fans of the late legendary singer SP
Balasubrahmanyam. Charan will take you on a nostalgic ride of the evergreen numbers of the legend, spanning five decades. Strap on for the ride. The
concert will be held as part of the Kalai Vizha, which is a flagship cultural event of Abbas Cultural. `500 onwards.
7 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.
Fashion fiesta
January 9 | Royapettah
Looking to shop till you drop? Then head to this showcase where Kapaas Kolkata, Nirmithi and Neelgar come together to display their artistic
creations. Dig into the myriad items on display, including unstitched kurtas, fine jewellery, bandhini, shibori and patchwork. And browse all this
under one roof. `4,200 onwards. On till January 10. At The Folly, Amethyst.
Game of shadows
January 6 | Kodambakkam
Dive into the mesmerising world of Tholpaavai Koothu,
and explore the cultural heritage and storytelling tradition associated with the ancient art
form. The puppeteers will transport the audience into a world of shadows, accompanied by traditional music and narratives. There will also be an
interactive workshop with eminent shadow puppetry artiste, Kalaimamani awardee Muthuchandran, who will help the audience dive deeper into the same.
`299 onwards. 9 am to 4 pm. At Idam—The Art and Cultural Space.
Tear up the asphalt!
January 7 | Irungattukottai
An exclusive track day at the KUN Drive Paddock Club at the Madras International Circuit is scheduled for this weekend, where enthusiasts can take
their performance machines to experience the thrill of driving on track and to test its limits. There will be open sessions, time attacks, drag
races, passenger laps, and exclusive one-on-one training sessions on track day. `15,000 per head for registration. 9 am to
1 pm, and 1 pm to
5 pm. At
the Madras International Circuit.
Facets of Krishna
January 7 | Mylapore
Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra and her troupe, Nrityantar Dance Ensemble, are all set to enthral the audience with their dance production titled
Colours of Krishna as part of Natyotsav 2023–2024. The evening will be laced with timeless stories of Lord Krishna. Witness his divine leelas as he
takes on various roles—of an adorable son, a playful child, a cherished friend, a saviour and protector, a true guide, a divine charioteer and an
eternal lover. Entry free. 6.30 pm. At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
All in jest
January 7 | Adyar
Brace yourself for a laugh riot as Man Marriage Matrimony, a standup comedy show, will take you on
a hilarious ride on marriage, office and midlife
adventures. And what’s interesting is that standup comedians Prabhu Krishnamoorthy and Manoj Kumar will deliver these jokes in Tamil.
`199 onwards. 7
pm. At Backyard.
Warp and weft
January 4 | Kotturpuram
Couturier Rema Kumar is back with her edit, Textile Tales, comprising an
exquisite collection of saris, dupattas and kurta coordinates. Rema will
bring stories from across the country with her weaves and detailing techniques. Price on request.On till January 7. At Weddings and Marigolds.