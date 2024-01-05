Things to do in Chennai this week (January 5, 2024 - January 11, 2024)

Carnatic musings

January 7 | T Nagar

As part of the Margazhi Mahotsav, singers P Unnikrishnan and Uthara Unnikrishnan are all set to present a live classical music concert together.

Drench in the lilting recital and music extravaganza by the award-winning father and daughter duo. Soak in the Margazhi spirit with zeal as the duo

take you on a Carnatic tour.

`300 onwards.

4.30 pm. At Bharat Kalachar.

Nostalgic ride



January 7 | Teynampet

Cinema music buffs, alert! Playback singer SP Charan is gearing up to present Classics of SPB for the ardent fans of the late legendary singer SP

Balasubrahmanyam. Charan will take you on a nostalgic ride of the evergreen numbers of the legend, spanning five decades. Strap on for the ride. The

concert will be held as part of the Kalai Vizha, which is a flagship cultural event of Abbas Cultural. `500 onwards.

7 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.

Fashion fiesta



January 9 | Royapettah

Looking to shop till you drop? Then head to this showcase where Kapaas Kolkata, Nirmithi and Neelgar come together to display their artistic

creations. Dig into the myriad items on display, including unstitched kurtas, fine jewellery, bandhini, shibori and patchwork. And browse all this

under one roof. `4,200 onwards. On till January 10. At The Folly, Amethyst.

Game of shadows



January 6 | Kodambakkam

Dive into the mesmerising world of Tholpaavai Koothu,

and explore the cultural heritage and storytelling tradition associated with the ancient art

form. The puppeteers will transport the audience into a world of shadows, accompanied by traditional music and narratives. There will also be an

interactive workshop with eminent shadow puppetry artiste, Kalaimamani awardee Muthuchandran, who will help the audience dive deeper into the same.

`299 onwards. 9 am to 4 pm. At Idam—The Art and Cultural Space.

Tear up the asphalt!



January 7 | Irungattukottai

An exclusive track day at the KUN Drive Paddock Club at the Madras International Circuit is scheduled for this weekend, where enthusiasts can take

their performance machines to experience the thrill of driving on track and to test its limits. There will be open sessions, time attacks, drag

races, passenger laps, and exclusive one-on-one training sessions on track day. `15,000 per head for registration. 9 am to

1 pm, and 1 pm to

5 pm. At

the Madras International Circuit.

Facets of Krishna



January 7 | Mylapore

Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra and her troupe, Nrityantar Dance Ensemble, are all set to enthral the audience with their dance production titled

Colours of Krishna as part of Natyotsav 2023–2024. The evening will be laced with timeless stories of Lord Krishna. Witness his divine leelas as he

takes on various roles—of an adorable son, a playful child, a cherished friend, a saviour and protector, a true guide, a divine charioteer and an

eternal lover. Entry free. 6.30 pm. At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

All in jest



January 7 | Adyar

Brace yourself for a laugh riot as Man Marriage Matrimony, a standup comedy show, will take you on

a hilarious ride on marriage, office and midlife

adventures. And what’s interesting is that standup comedians Prabhu Krishnamoorthy and Manoj Kumar will deliver these jokes in Tamil.

`199 onwards. 7

pm. At Backyard.

Warp and weft



January 4 | Kotturpuram

Couturier Rema Kumar is back with her edit, Textile Tales, comprising an

exquisite collection of saris, dupattas and kurta coordinates. Rema will

bring stories from across the country with her weaves and detailing techniques. Price on request.On till January 7. At Weddings and Marigolds.