Things to do in Chennai this week (February 23, 2024 - February 29, 2024)

To kindness & love

February 24 | Chetpet

The second edition of The International Kindness Festival presented by The Kindness Foundation will focus on the impact of kindness in life. In addition to enlightening panels, keynote lectures and dialogues, the festival will also showcase a silent auction fundraiser, live music and literary performances, live art installations, an open mic, bazaar, food stalls and a visual art gallery. Entry free. On till February 25. 9.30 am to 7 pm. At Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

Tunes by the sea

February 24 | Muttukadu

Enjoy a scintillating music concert performed by playback singer Sathyaprakash in the Bay of Bengal. The Pink Moon Boat Concert is presented by The Madras Commune along with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department. Experience an unforgettable night of music, ocean, stars and full moon in a boat. `2,000. 6 pm onwards. At Muttukadu Boat House.

Fashion fest

February 23 | Royapettah

This Summer Sale with Tilla and Eka celebrates small, everyday luxuries with distinctive pieces made in fluid cuts and natural fabrics, punctuated by thoughtful details. Each piece is designed to be seasonless timeless and globally relevant. Get discounts on summery pieces comprising dresses, stoles, tops, jackets and trousers. Price starts at `3,500. On till February 24. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.

All about the loom

February 23 | Anna Nagar



Dum Dum Dum Pee Pee Pee, a weavers’ fest organised by Stories in Silk, provides an opportunity to explore the rich heritage and intricate artistry of weaving. Weavers from Tamil Nadu will showcase their designs and engage in an open dialogue with guests, sharing insights into the meticulous process of weaving a silk sari. Entry free. On till February 24. From 10.30 am to 9 pm.

At Stories in Silk.

Art beyond borders

February 23 | Besant Nagar

The next edition of Urur Olcott Kuppam Vizha, a joint initiative of the fisherfolk of Urur Olcott Kuppam and Chennai residents to liberate arts from their ghettos, and promote a culture of inclusion and equality, is back in namma Chennai. Experience Parai Aattam, Villu Paattu, Carnatic concerts, Ambaa Paattu (songs of the ocean), light music and mottai maadi music to name a few.

Entry free. 6 pm onwards. At Urur Olcott Kuppam.

Art auction

February 25 | Adyar

Engage in an exciting process of buying art at Local Art Auction. Experience a different way to shop, and support art. Find stunning conceptual artwork, from 15-20 local artists from the city, doing the rounds at the auction. `50 per head. 4 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard.

A laugh riot

February 24 | Adyar

High On Entertainment proudly presents Oru Amma Oru Summa featuring two emerging comics Mownicaa Mani and Barathi Sukumar of the Chennai comedy scene. Watch the duo perform some relatable comedy this weekend. `299 onwards. 7 pm. At FIKA.

Into the teens



Hilton Chennai is turning 13 and has announced its anniversary celebrations, which run through the month and into March. Among the celebrations is the introduction of a global buffet spread at Vasco’s. An Anniversary Brunch will also take place at the restaurant on February 25. There’s also a Konkan on a Plate festival that will take place in Ayna. Some of the regional foods that will be served at the festival include Solkadhi, Bharaleli Vangi, Talaleli Sungte, Kane Rava Fry, and Ponsa Payasu. `2,113 onwards. Lunch and dinner. At Guindy.

For the globetrotter



Relish the new Sunday Brunch at Spice Haat, which the chefs claim will take guests on a journey around the world through a rich tapestry, of flavours and cultural delights. At the brunch, guests will be able to savour a wide range of international cuisines, and order food at the live cooking stations, enjoy any of the multitude of desserts, crafted cocktails, and beverages while enjoying the soothing melodies of live music that will be a part of the experience. Prices: Non-alcoholic – `2,499++ per person, alcoholic – `3,399++ per person. 12:30–3:30 pm (Sunday). At Teynampet.

Crazy about ramen?



Love ramen so much that you can’t live without it? Then the Hokkado’s Ramen Festival, which begins on Sunday at Koox, the rooftop Asian grill and bar, is for you. Indulge in a culinary adventure filled with rich flavours and the exquisite textures of ramen. According to the chefs, the experience would be unforgettable and this will be true for people who aren’t fans of the anime Naruto as well! `2,499++ for two persons. On till March 10. 6-11 pm. At Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road.