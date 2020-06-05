Desi women agree that contemporary designer juttis are not too big on comfort. Sabista Khan’s label The Cinderella Story picked up on this problem from the get-go. “The biggest problem our patrons faced were size and shape issues. As a Pathan girl herself, I understood the perils of having broad feet and I focused on working around juttis that would be comfortable for feet of all kinds. Our juttis work well with both broad and slender feet because our size range falls between 35 to 42,” Sabista tells us.

Kriti Sanon, Soha Ali Khan, Diana Penty and almost every B-town fashionista trust the brand. And we spoke to Sabista to understand what is it exactly that The Cinderella Story got right:

Tell us about the kind of line-up you've focused on with your newest collection

With our newest collection, we have focused on a mix of festive wear and quirky party wear. We wanted to keep a balance of traditional ethnic elements in some of the juttis, but also wanted to take a more modern and edgy approach with some of our quirky numbers. A piece like 'Shaheen' is in pure white with specks of gold that reflect the traditional delicacies of ethnic culture. You also have 'Disco Deewane' where you have a pop of colour and sequins which reignite your thirst for the 80's.

Deewani Mastani by The Cinderella Story

Tell us a little about the kind of comfort your juttis offer

Our focus is to ensure that women who struggle with footwear because of broad or wide feet, get access to beautiful shoes without having to worry about bites or snags. We get feedback that our juttis don't bite because we have been implementing a pre-treatment that works as a 'magic potion' for juttis because they do away with the biting. Our juttis are highly cushioned, so that's another plus point for women who are always on the run or just love some comfortable insoles.

Why do you think your shoes are so popular with Bollywood?

Our designs are heavily inspired from history and pop culture; as a result you'll find juttis of both genres in our collection. When we say pop culture, we also mean Bollywood, because of which a lot of the juttis' names immediately take you back to a movie or a character.

Blush Love

Tell us a little about the kind of clientele you enjoy

From 15 to 50, we have dressed the feet of women coming from different age groups and walks of life and we love it. Our clientele is currently very diverse. We have those who style their juttis with the classic sharara set, to those who team it up with their vibrant summer dresses. I personally believe that juttis are not just limited to traditional wear, they have the capability to break barriers and become the quintessential footwear choice, especially with the changing dynamic of design in the jutti industry.