Deepika Padukone attends the Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attended the Louis Vuitton show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, held at the Louvre Museum in the city on Tuesday. The actress was seen donning a beige dress with ruffled shoulders which she paired with a skirt and high-knee black boots. She was seen sharing the first row seats at the event with celebrities such as Ana de Armas and Alicia Vikander. Other celebrities including Leslie Mann with her daughters Iris and Maude Apatow, Emma Chamberlain, Natalie Emmanuel, Jaden Smith and Gemma Chan were also seen at the event. Many pictures of the actress interacting with the other guests at the event were posted on social media by fans.

The director of Louis Vuitton, and designer, Nicolas Ghesquière, showcased his ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection at the event. Deepika was selected as the global brand ambassador of the brand, earlier this year. According to reports, she also wore many outfits by the brand at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which she attended as a part of the jury.

Deepika’s husband and actor, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share a post about the actress attending the event. He posted two images of himself standing in front of a Louis Vuitton advertisement poster which featured Deepika. He captioned the post, “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan. She is also set to appear in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, The Intern, and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film, Fighter, along with Anil Kapoor.