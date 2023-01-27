Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione is back!

The much-awaited Spring Valentine Special Collezione is here with the idea to promote and encourage newer designers and jewellers. This edition aims to unite the traditional with the modern through thoughtfully curated couture and prêt designers, fusion wear designers, sari designers, fine jewellers and accessory designers from across the country.

The USP of this fashion extravaganza lies in the fact that each garment, each piece of jewellery or accessory created by participating designers does not seek to overpower or overwhelm the wearer.

Giving us a sneak peek about what can be expected at the Spring Valentine Special curation, Arti Bagdy, fashion connoisseur and curator, says, “This edition, lovers of fine jewellery can indulge themselves in the intricate designs by designers and reputed jewellery houses whose collection comprises of Russian emerald strings, carved Columbian emeralds, south sea pearls, light weight uncut diamond jewellery, Bangkok style fine jewellery and the best collection of exclusive bridal jewellery from stalwarts like Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers from Jaipur and Soham Creations from Mumbai, along with Tiraa by Tibarumal by Pankaj Gupta from Hyderabad.”

Among Chennai’s returning favourites are Birdhichand Ghanshyam Das Jewellers, Nazar by Indu Abott (Delhi), Pashmina Shawls by RSK (Srinagar), Vaayu (Kolkata), AM by Anita Mittal (Kolkata) and Twenty Nine (Delhi). “These are a set of designers who specialise in a new collection each season and customise as per requirements of clients. Debuting this season are Ayoki (Hyderabad), Shreyash Jain (Delhi), Nupur Kanoi (Kolkata), and Mavish (Delhi). “They have been chosen because their collections are luxurious yet affordable,” Arti says.

Twenty Nine (Delhi)

Talking about uniqueness, House of Hemp from Kolkata, a sustainable brand, is showcasing its garments made from hemp. “Hemp comes from the cannabis plant and is known for all the bad reasons than good.We are committed to re-imagining a future that will see a comeback of this good old wonder crop. We make clothes out of 100 percent pure hemp fabric. We source hemp from around India and the weaving is done in Bengal in a village called Kathwa,” says designer Rashmi Agarwalla.

Before you plan your next destination, check out stunning pieces from Amazing Jewel and Izar Silver Jewels from Jaipur and Stylori Silver from House of NAC, Chennai. These designers specialise in destination wedding wear and party wear jewellery with excellent craftsmanship. And for any upcoming family celebration, you can bank on a range of designs by AM by Anita Mittal, Nazar by Indu Abbot, Ghunnghat, Twenty Nine, Diva by Sangeeta Ranka and Shreyash Jain from Delhi, and Ayoki from Hyderabad. Some of these designers will showcase extravagant bridal wear collections, heavily embellished with Swarovski crystals and other precious materials.

For fusion wear, there are labels like HK heirlooms, NDB Designs and Erum from Delhi, Nidhii Goyal from Mumbai, Elly by Meet from Ludhiana and Kiaayo from Kutch. You are going to love the beautiful hand-painted and digitally printed tunics, georgette and chiffon western wear with mother of pearl buttons and embroidered gowns for evening wear. Also, Nupur Kanoi is bringing a red carpet collection in vibrant shades and flowy feminine silhouettes, while Aura Kreations Mumbai, Virachi from Kolkata, Priyashree Bangalore and Charvi Boutique from Kolkata offer latest designs and weaves in linen, chanderis, banarasis, georgettes and handwoven silk.

Birdhichand Ghanshyam Das Jewellers

Rs 2,000 onwards.

10 am to 8 pm. February 1 & 2. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.