FleaEvents India provides a doorway to sustainable living

In its 7th edition, FleaEvents India is making its way to Chennai with a spectacular pop-up, Namma Chennai Edit, curated by sustainable eco-friendly artisanal home-grown brands. They have previously conducted four pop-ups in Kolkata and two in Bengaluru.FleaEvents India has an online and offline platform that encourages sustainable living and consists of a community of people, brands, and artistes who support environment-friendly products. The Kolkata-based community platform aims to create a forum that brings about a positive impact on our society and environment through their art, ideas, thoughts and products. “We intend to work with brands that are into sustainable, environment-friendly and slow fashion; handloom textiles; handcrafted jewellery and accessories; eco-friendly sustainable footwear and bags; home décor items; resin, pottery and wooden artworks; organic skin care products; healthy edible items and more.We bring the brands together under the same roof and encourage people to bring in a change in their lifestyle for the betterment of our Mother Nature,” says Saakshi Parmar from FleaEvents.

In this nature-friendly pop-up, one can hope to find a wide variety of sustainable products ranging from handloom saris, sustainable clothing, and handcrafted jewellery to home décor items and make-up products.

Namma Chennai Edit will feature 15 labels including Akashlina Online Studio (Kolkata), StreeKolkata (Kolkata) and Prapthvi (Kerala) which are from other states; while label Sikhat, Ridhi Khatri designs, Lil Jaipur, Avkush, Novavii, Anjaneya Fashions, The Crafty Woman, Saranghae Gifts Pvt Ltd., Bhumikartistry, Porunai Eco Crafters,Sol Creations and Splurge are all Chennai-based brands.“We are trying to promote homegrown labels. People should know the hard work of the artisans that goes into making the products and support them,” adds Saakshi.

Rs 500 onwards.

March 11 and 12. 12 pm to 8 pm.

Humming Room, Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

