Funky Fish Brings AMPM's Bagh Collection to Chennai: Nature-Inspired Silhouettes and Handcrafted Accessories for a Fresh and Modern Wardrobe

Funky Fish, the popular fashion pop-up, brings premium label AMPM’s collection Bagh to Chennai. The collection draws inspiration from the microcosm of a garden, with two central motifs of a mythical AMPM bird and the lotus leaf.

“As this collection is our tribute to the extraordinary beauty of nature, it features motifs such as the mythical AMPM bird and the graceful lotus leaf that evoke a sense of enchantment and wonder. This season, we decided to bring them to the centre stage in their full glory,” says Priyanka Modi, creative director of AMPM.



One of the founders of Funky Fish, Pavithra Sagar, tells us, “Both Nikita Kapoor Bajaj (the other founder of Funky Fish) and I personally love their design sensibilities and timeless silhouettes and feel their pieces are great additions to every modern woman’s wardrobe.”

Look out for silhouettes that are structured yet fluid, with a unique blend of modern Indian pieces like tulip-shaped salwar pants, well-stitched jackets and sensual inners, allowing the wearer to curate their own version according to the occasion, weather and environment.

She adds, “With AMPM, we are looking at offering just a few products put together with a lot of thought and detail — ones that are aesthetically aligned, functional and practical. Our silhouettes are comfortable, versatile and stylish and can take you seamlessly from day to evening, work to vacation or even season to season.”



The collection also features short textured jackets styled with tie-up skirts and a fresh twist on kurtas to make them cooler, more relevant and trendier. “If you are someone who believes less is more then, we have just about everything for you. From classic tunics and well-cut dresses to occasion wear — there’s something for every woman. Not to be missed are their striking accessories that are unique and can transform any basic ensemble into something spectacular. I’m personally looking forward to getting one of the jacket sets from their latest collection Bagh along with a neckpiece and shoulder bag from their accessories line,” says Pavithra.



The accessories range consists of everyday pieces like totes, bucket bags, sling bags and evening clutches, each handcrafted with utmost care of quality and finish. Look out for motifs inspired by the early bidriware and the beautiful Persian motifs, translated into smart, modern Indian pieces that effortlessly fit into the luxury of everyday life.

Also, on offer will be a section of bags featuring mini clutches and cardholders for ease of use and storage practicality. With colour blocking used to highlight the unique colour palette of the season, the Bagh collection aims to depict freshness, newness and bliss, making each piece a perfect addition to

any wardrobe.

INR 3,000 onwards. March 17. 11 am to 7 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.