Valentine's Day special: Last-minute gift guide for V-day

The day of love, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And if you are still at a loss about what to gift your significant other, then worry no more. Whether it’s a pair of luxury shoes or personalised eyewear, our gifting guide is sure to bring joy. We have curated a list of exquisite gifting options that your beloved will adore for sure.

Pop of colour

Heart-shaped chocolates and roses are cliché. Instead, treat your lady to a Bonny Satin bag from Jimmy Choo. Crafted in Italy with a soft twisted handle, look out for colours that suit her every mood. Price Rs85,000. Available online.

Silver lining

Select handcrafted 925 hallmark pure sterling silver jewellery from Giva’s personalised collection for this season of love. Go for necklaces, engraved pendants, initial jewellery, earrings, rings, bracelets or the couple pendants to express love. Price Rs2,000 upwards. Available online.

Scent of romance

Bold and charismatic, yet steeped in heritage, the Versace fragrances are a perfect choice for your man. The woody notes of the perfume packed in a blood-red bottle are sure to work wonders for your date night. Price Rs6,000. Available online.

Lady in red

Gifting a red dress on Valentine’s Day to your lady love never goes out of fashion. This cherry-coloured sari dress in chiffon from Saaksha & Kinni is our pick for the day. Price Rs25,000. Available online.

Jet, set, go

For those looking to get away during the Valentine’s Day weekend, TUMI has the perfect gift for you. This personalised duffel with a monogram of your initials is perfect for a couple on the go. Price Rs98,000. Available online.

Step up

Give the gift of athleisure this Valentine’s Day. Whether you are shopping for your significant other or simply treating yourself, check out the sneakers from Vans available in both neutral shades and a vibrant hue of red. Price Rs5,499. Available online.

Eye candy

Whether it’s eco-friendly wood, ethically-sourced buffalo horn and bamboo, Italian acetate and more, designer eyewear brand Coco Leni has it all. Gift a pair of customised sunglasses to your man this day of love. Price Rs8,400 upwards. Available online.

Cowboy love

An Indian luxury footwear brand, Escaro Royale’s new collection — Santiago Cowboy Boots — will be a perfect gift for your man this season. The handcrafted boots are fashionable yet comfortable and is sure to turn heads on your date night. Price Rs14,999. Available online.

In her shoes

With the right mood for a tinge of love in the air, Aldo’s Scarlettchain red ankle-strap platforms is a must-have for this Valentine’s Day to surprise your loved one. The heels will add to the glamour to your special night out. Price Rs10,999. Available online.

