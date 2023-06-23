Arti Bagdy's Fashion Collezione brings a festive edit

After five months, Fashion Collezione curated by fashion connoisseur Arti Bagdy is all set to take you on a shopping spree! The two-day event will present fashion enthusiasts with an ensemble of over 50 handpicked brands from across India!

The exhibition offers a curated collection of fine jewellers, haute couture designers, pret wear designers, holiday and resort wear creators, and sustainable clothing labels that prioritise environment-friendly products. “I am thrilled to bring the Festive Edit 2023, where we have the best from the Indian fashion scene,” says Arti adding, “Our aim is to create a platform that not only highlights the exceptional talent in the industry but also encourages sustainable and responsible fashion choices.”

Karnaya is one of the regular at the Fashion Collezione

The fashion extravaganza will feature a stunning collection of fine jewellers. Among them are the distinguished Tiraa by Tibarumal from Hyderabad, the artistic Soham Creations from Mumbai, the exquisite Shakunt Fine Jewellery, the reputable NAC Jewellers, and the internationally acclaimed Destination Jewellery by Something Gorgeous from Bangkok and Happily Innovative. These esteemed jewellers will showcase breathtaking pieces that promise to leave a lasting impression.

Also read: Hyderabadi designer Archana Shah brings summer wear that captures the untamed beauty of wildflowers

For those seeking the allure of exclusive handcrafted embroidered outfits, the exhibition will present the artistic creations of Neetika Swarup from Kolkata, the visionary Pita Nila from Delhi, the masterful Dhaaga & Co with chikankari from Lucknow, and the talented Priya Tholia from Jaipur. Other notable designers gracing the event include the eminent Virachi Couture and Arpana Garg from Kolkata, the creative genius Shreyash Jain from Chandigarh, and the visionary Karpaasa Stories with their sustainable garments.

Outfit from Studio 23

The exhibition will also enthrall visitors with a remarkable collection of saris and blouses by the acclaimed Sayanti Ghosh from Kolkata and the exquisite Neervab from Ahmedabad. Coordinated sets will be showcased by labels such as the innovative Harshita Jain, the captivating P&S Co from Kolkata, and the elegant Etched. Studio 23 from Delhi and Diva by SangitaRanka will present chic and fashionable outfits that seamlessly blend comfort and style. Additionally, Toha will present garments known for their exceptional finishing and the use of pure fabrics.

Also read: Fifty shapes of grey: Reinventing traditional kolams into modern silhouettes and more

Completing the fashion ensemble, Fashion Collezione will offer a stunning range of accessories. Elevate your style with the stylish footwear by Elviraa, while Amyra and Alankrit present an array of exquisite handbags and party clutches. Turrbands and Simran's from Bangalore provide fashionable hair accessories, and Daga Accessories from Mumbai showcase trendy fashion jewelry. Eye Candy offers a collection of sunglasses to add a touch of glamour to your look, while Navmi Wellness from Pune presents wellness products to enhance your overall well-being.

Soham Creations

DEBUTING DESIGNERS

Fine Jewelry

Shakunt Fine Jewelry –Surat

Destination Jewelry

Something Gorgeous – Bangkok

Coord sets & Fusion wear

STUDIO 23- Delhi

Karpaasa Stories - Delhi

Turrbands& Tantrums

Etched - Kolkata

Posh – Bangalore

Wanni – Delhi

Puja Agarwal – Ludhiana

Festive Wear

PriyaTholia -Jaipur

Toha – Vadodara

Journal by Pranay

Occassion Wear

Pita Nila - Delhi

NeetikaSwarup – Kolkata

Bharat Adiani - Kolkatta

Soha by Harleen and Sona – Kolkata

Dhaaga& Co. by SavnitGurnani – Lucknow

HOUSE OF ROSA - Kerela

Saris & Handcrafted Blouses

Sayanti Ghosh Designer Studio – Kolkata

Accessories

Amyra (Clutches & Bags) – Chennai

Navami (Wellness Products) – Pune

Brocade & Strings (Home Décor & Gifts) – Surat

Elviraa – Mumbai (Footwear)

REGULARS AT FASHION COLLEZIONE

Fine Jewellery

Tiraa by Tibarumal Jewels – Hyderabad

Destination Jewellery

Diosa Paris- Mumbai

Festive Wear

Am by Anita Mittal – Kolkata

Vaayu – Kolkata

Occassion Wear

Diva by SangeetaRanka – Delhi

Shreyash Jain - Delhi

Karnaya- Agra

Siaana by ArpanaGarg

Saris & Handcrafted Blouses

Virachi Couture - Kolkata

Neervab-K-Ahmedabad

Accessories

Daga Accessories (Fashion Jewelry) – Mumbai

Eyecandy (Eyewear) – Chennai

Simrans Collection(Hair Accessories) – Bangalore

Accessories: Rs 1,000 onwards.

Clothes: Rs 4,000 onwards.

June 26 & 27. 10 am to 8 pm.

At Hyatt Regency Chennai.



rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain