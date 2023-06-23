Arti Bagdy's Fashion Collezione brings a festive edit
Get ready to indulge in a fashion extravaganza as the most sought after pop-up is back with a festive edit
After five months, Fashion Collezione curated by fashion connoisseur Arti Bagdy is all set to take you on a shopping spree! The two-day event will present fashion enthusiasts with an ensemble of over 50 handpicked brands from across India!
The exhibition offers a curated collection of fine jewellers, haute couture designers, pret wear designers, holiday and resort wear creators, and sustainable clothing labels that prioritise environment-friendly products. “I am thrilled to bring the Festive Edit 2023, where we have the best from the Indian fashion scene,” says Arti adding, “Our aim is to create a platform that not only highlights the exceptional talent in the industry but also encourages sustainable and responsible fashion choices.”
The fashion extravaganza will feature a stunning collection of fine jewellers. Among them are the distinguished Tiraa by Tibarumal from Hyderabad, the artistic Soham Creations from Mumbai, the exquisite Shakunt Fine Jewellery, the reputable NAC Jewellers, and the internationally acclaimed Destination Jewellery by Something Gorgeous from Bangkok and Happily Innovative. These esteemed jewellers will showcase breathtaking pieces that promise to leave a lasting impression.
For those seeking the allure of exclusive handcrafted embroidered outfits, the exhibition will present the artistic creations of Neetika Swarup from Kolkata, the visionary Pita Nila from Delhi, the masterful Dhaaga & Co with chikankari from Lucknow, and the talented Priya Tholia from Jaipur. Other notable designers gracing the event include the eminent Virachi Couture and Arpana Garg from Kolkata, the creative genius Shreyash Jain from Chandigarh, and the visionary Karpaasa Stories with their sustainable garments.
The exhibition will also enthrall visitors with a remarkable collection of saris and blouses by the acclaimed Sayanti Ghosh from Kolkata and the exquisite Neervab from Ahmedabad. Coordinated sets will be showcased by labels such as the innovative Harshita Jain, the captivating P&S Co from Kolkata, and the elegant Etched. Studio 23 from Delhi and Diva by SangitaRanka will present chic and fashionable outfits that seamlessly blend comfort and style. Additionally, Toha will present garments known for their exceptional finishing and the use of pure fabrics.
Completing the fashion ensemble, Fashion Collezione will offer a stunning range of accessories. Elevate your style with the stylish footwear by Elviraa, while Amyra and Alankrit present an array of exquisite handbags and party clutches. Turrbands and Simran's from Bangalore provide fashionable hair accessories, and Daga Accessories from Mumbai showcase trendy fashion jewelry. Eye Candy offers a collection of sunglasses to add a touch of glamour to your look, while Navmi Wellness from Pune presents wellness products to enhance your overall well-being.
DEBUTING DESIGNERS
Fine Jewelry
Shakunt Fine Jewelry –Surat
Destination Jewelry
Something Gorgeous – Bangkok
Coord sets & Fusion wear
STUDIO 23- Delhi
Karpaasa Stories - Delhi
Turrbands& Tantrums
Etched - Kolkata
Posh – Bangalore
Wanni – Delhi
Puja Agarwal – Ludhiana
Festive Wear
PriyaTholia -Jaipur
Toha – Vadodara
Journal by Pranay
Occassion Wear
Pita Nila - Delhi
NeetikaSwarup – Kolkata
Bharat Adiani - Kolkatta
Soha by Harleen and Sona – Kolkata
Dhaaga& Co. by SavnitGurnani – Lucknow
HOUSE OF ROSA - Kerela
Saris & Handcrafted Blouses
Sayanti Ghosh Designer Studio – Kolkata
Accessories
Amyra (Clutches & Bags) – Chennai
Navami (Wellness Products) – Pune
Brocade & Strings (Home Décor & Gifts) – Surat
Elviraa – Mumbai (Footwear)
REGULARS AT FASHION COLLEZIONE
Fine Jewellery
Tiraa by Tibarumal Jewels – Hyderabad
Destination Jewellery
Diosa Paris- Mumbai
Festive Wear
Am by Anita Mittal – Kolkata
Vaayu – Kolkata
Occassion Wear
Diva by SangeetaRanka – Delhi
Shreyash Jain - Delhi
Karnaya- Agra
Siaana by ArpanaGarg
Saris & Handcrafted Blouses
Virachi Couture - Kolkata
Neervab-K-Ahmedabad
Accessories
Daga Accessories (Fashion Jewelry) – Mumbai
Eyecandy (Eyewear) – Chennai
Simrans Collection(Hair Accessories) – Bangalore
Accessories: Rs 1,000 onwards.
Clothes: Rs 4,000 onwards.
June 26 & 27. 10 am to 8 pm.
At Hyatt Regency Chennai.
