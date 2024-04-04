New accessories collection ‘Rhapsody’ celebrates the uniqueness of every heart

Rhapsody is a homage to the timeless symbol of love, the heart, infused with the organic textures discovered in the embrace of nature along with sleek and chunky links that connect the wearer to their unexpressed emotions. This latest collection by Equiivalence reflects upon the emotions expressed in the form of jewellery. “Every piece evokes an emotion as it is paired with visual poetry in our campaign (titled Dance of Love) that glorifies the untold and unexpressed emotions of humans. All of our collections have a common muse — our beautiful nature. However, this collection goes beyond tangible nature and taps into the intangible emotions of the wearer,” says Avani Shah, founder and designer of Equiivalence, which was formed in December 2020 and is based out of Ahmedabad.
Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Amy Jackson, Archana Puran Singh, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jonita Gandhi, Tejasswi Prakash, amongst others, have donned the brand’s creations.
Their previous collection Bubbles featured designs that encapsulate the playfulness of floating bubbles, with minimal statement design and the structured form of a delicate water bubble making for effortless additions to any ensemble. The new collection Rhapsody is focused on the beauty of the heart, which in each style has a different form and design signifying that every heart, every emotion and expression is unique to every individual and that there is beauty in diversity. “The USP of the collection is that it is extremely versatile. It is also unisex, all-inclusive which is reflected in our campaign too,” says Avani, adding that all the pieces have been hand-crafted from hypoallergenic brass.
Sharing about the campaign, Dance of Love, Avani says, “It is said that dance is one of the most expressive forms of art, hence for this collection, we decided to collaborate with a multidisciplinary contemporary dancer, Robin, who perfectly blended his movement artistry with our wearable pieces of art, creating a seamless synergy between art and emotion through dance.”
The pieces can be styled with an everyday denim and shirt of any colour, or even with a fancy sundowner dress or a cocktail dress for a major event. They can be worn solo for a minimal look and easily stacked up to make for the power look. Since the heart has been a very trending concept in jewellery since ancient times, the pieces are timeless and can be worn through any season for years to come.
What’s special is that the pricing of this collection has also been done using angelic numbers with auspicious and positive significance.
Price ranges from Rs 1,818 to Rs 6,666.
Available online.
