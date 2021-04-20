Mad Over Donuts (MOD) recently launched a summer special range of delicious mango doughnuts. Expect soft, fluffy buns filled with mango jams dipped in white chocolate glaze, some topped with dark chocolate mousse and others adorned with mango-flavoured chocolate shavings and cream cheese.

Mango Cheesecake: Mango-infused cream cheese stuffed donut topped with mango chocolate curls and mango jam.



Mango Tango: Mango jam-filled doughnut, topped with mango chocolate shavings.



Mango berry: Mango chocolate ganache stuffed doughnut, dipped in white chocolate, topped with dark chocolate mousse and strawberry jelly.

Available at outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi. INR 110 to INR 115.