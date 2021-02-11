Tribe Cafe

Tribe cafe has curated a lavish feast for its patrons that will take them back to the earthiness of Goa. From starter, main course to dessert, there are culinary delights from a fixed menu that are an absolute must. The highlights include Goan Pan Roll (Chicken), Chicken Xacuti or Pork Vindaloo served with Goan Rice Pilaf and Alle Belle (Goan Pancake). So drop in at Tribe Cafe with your loved ones to celebrate the week of love.

Cost for two– Rupees 1100 plus taxes

King’s Bakery

The only Korean diner in the city who have made us bond over the heavenly choux pastry brings another delightful dessert to make bonds stronger. Their recently introduced Strawberry Mini Cake is instagrammable and to reiterate, delicious.

Pocket Pinch – Rupees 169/- plus taxes

Mint- Green, Clean, Lean

Mint- Green, Clean, Lean will make you indulge but in a more responsive way. The Gariahat café is super excited to host the so-in love couples as they plan their date at their café with lip-smacking healthy dishes like Norwegian Salmon, Hearty Chicken Wings in Buffalo sauce, Strawberry and Blueberries Brownie and Fresh Strawberry Smoothie. They are also offering a special combo and other promotional offers which will be available during Valentine's week. The offers will include a complimentary drink and exciting discounts as well.

Price for Two: 500/- Tax Included

Chapter 2

Kolkata’s only retro dining restaurant is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with fanfare. With a candlelight setting, great music and delicious food, your V-day is sure to be special. Indulge in the magic of bodacious continental delicacies such as Prawn Cocktail, Seafood Risotto, Egg Benedict, Schnitzel and Caramel Custard among others while enjoying their favourite drink over a LIVE musical performance of their favorite and timeless retro classics, rock, jazz and blues to make their experience even more personal and special on this special day.

Pocket Pinch (for two): Rs 1200/- plus taxes (A-La-Carte), Rs 525/- plus taxes (Buffet For Mani Square)

Soul The Sky Lounge

The season of love is here and what better place to celebrate it than Soul the Sky Lounge. This rooftop joint is rolling out special bites that includes Malai Broccoli , Bruschetta for the vegetarians, Chicken Tandoori Momo, BBQ Chicken Wings for the meat lovers. Try out Pipeline & Inner Soul from the cocktails section and Berry Blast & Tropical Love from the mocktails section. To make the occasion even more special, there will be some surprise offerings for all our guests every day. Also, there will be great music to soothe your Soul throughout the week.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1500 plus taxes for two

The Flaming Bowl

The Flaming Bowl is all set to offer guests an amazing experience with its special dessert menu including items Chocolate Bao, Choco Cigar Roll, Kiwi Pudding, Coconut Mousse and Valentine Jelly. Drop in with your valentine and avail a complimentary dessert like Strawberry Mousse or Chocolate Mousse on your table.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 500 (exclusive of taxes)

La Macario Café

Celebrate the Season of Love at La Macario Café. The specially handcrafted menu, full of love and warmth will be available at the café from 8th February to 14th February’21. The menu includes a selection of beverages like “Pink Lemonade” (a specially curated cooler made of fresh Strawberries) and “Strawberry Love Shake” (incredibly healthy strawberry milkshake). The mains include, “Watermelon & Feta Salad”, “Grilled Veggies & Cottage Stake” (served with Herbed Butter rice & Creamy Dill Sauce), “Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli” (served with Arrabiata or Brown Butter Sauce) and “Creamy Beetroot Risotto” (Topped with Thyme & Parmesan) to name a few. To end your meal, one must try the drool worthy “Strawberry Shortcake” (bringing the strawberry coulis cream and fresh berries together to your plate) from the dessert section.

Private Dine-in area booking– Rs 7000 (including food and Special Personal Floral & Helium Balloons décor)

- Table booking – Rs 1800 (including food and personal decoration for couples)

Meal for 2 – Rs. 900++ taxes

Royal China

The sumptuous menu at Royal China includes the finest selection of vegetarian and non vegetarian fare, like Hot & Sour Soup, Chef’s Choice of an assortment of dimsums, Silken Tofu Tossed In Burnt Garlic, Crispy Corn Szechuan Style, Prawn Tossed In Burnt Garlic and Mongolian Chicken amongst others. The mains include, Royal China Exotic Vegetables, Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables, Flaming Chicken In Superior Sauce, Chicken In Dry Red Chilli, Hong Kong Noodles and Fried Rice to make a few. End the indulgence on a sweet note with Red Velvet Cake. To complement this exquisite meal, the menu also includes a choice of beverage for the couple.

Meal for 2 – Rs 2,999 + taxes

Monkey Bar

Get your Valentine a cool, refreshing and ever so sinful Hipster Smash with vodka, cucumber, elderflower spiritz, watermelon and mint. Or then fetch your date Juicy Martini – made using vodka, Rhododendron syrup, pear juice and apple juice. To add to the experience, is the live performance making this a musical evening at your favourite Monkey Bar. Join them for a night to remember and order a round of small plates including “Nimbu Masala Fries”, ‘Chorizo Pao’, ‘Pepper Calamari’, ‘Naga Pork’, ‘Chilli Cheese (Rolls)’, ‘Butterfly Veg’, ‘Reddy’s Popcorn Chicken’, ‘Chilli Pork Burger’, ‘Barnyard Burger’, or ‘truffle pizza’, and more.

Meal for 2 – with alcohol: Rs. 2000++ | without alcohol: Rs. 1400++

Moti Mahal Delux

Treat your tastebuds to the flavours of Northern India as well as Chinese favourites at Moti Mahal Delux. The outlet’s menu offers an extensive selection of both non-vegetarian as well as vegetarian choices.Some of the signature highlights include ‘Stuffed Aloo Tikka’, ‘Malai Seekh Kebab’, ‘Dahi Ke Kebab’, ‘Paneer Makhani’ the legendary ‘Butter Chicken’, ‘Mutton Rogan Josh’, ‘Tandoori Chicken’ and the decadent ‘Dal Makhani’ to name a few. The rich and irresistible desserts, specially curated for Valentine’s Day are, ‘Strawberry with Cream’, ‘Sizzling Brownie with Strawberry and Ice Cream’, ‘Chocolate Smoothie’, ‘Strawberry Kulfi’ and ‘Rose flavoured Sugar free Ice cream’.

Meal for 2 – Rs.1,400 + tax

Black Brick Cafe

Treat yourself and your special someone to a menu featuring all things love. Sip on some steaming hot Cappuccino with a special art and gorge on some heart shaped Pizzas, with signatures like, Truffle Shuffle, Pesto Piri Piri, Popeye The Sailor, Smoked BBC and Black Brick Monster to experience the splendor of love. End your intimate dining experience with desserts like, Chocolate fondue with fresh fruits, Molten pie with ice cream and Mousse Booze amongst others. Additional information: Make this romantic evening even more extraordinary for your partner by reveling in a soulful live performance by a special artist on the 14 th of February, 2021.

Meal for 2 – Rs 800 + tax

Laa Mozarellla

Be a part of Romantic Rendezvous at Laa Mozarellla this Valentine’s Day. Ditch your usual home cooked food and bring your bae to the coolest cafe in town. Starting from ‘Funghi Trifolati’, ‘Oven baked Grilled Fish, ‘Smokey Gahbem Seashore’ and ‘Stragnoff’, Laa Mozarellla has it all. Sip on some exotic mocktails like ‘Blue Lagoon’; ‘Mojito’and ‘Pinacolada’, served with a dash of love. End the night with a gush of flavours to get you sky-high with hot, rich ‘Chocolate Brownie with Hot Chocolate Sauce’ and the perfect ‘Red Velvet Cake’!

Wallet Factor: Rs. 999++ taxes for 2

What’s Up! Cafe

Celebrate the day of Love with your near and dear ones only at What’s Up! Café as the buzzing cafe is all geared up to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021 with #Heart2Heart. Nestled in the lap of nature, the view of the lush greenery of the lakes from atop would be a pure bliss here. The newly launched triple deck terrace is surely an added advantage for the visitors. Not to forget, the wide range of the elaborate menu comprising delightful delicacies that will surely make your Valentine’s Day a gastronomically endearing experience.

Eagle Bite Pizza

At this pizzeria at EM Bypass, unleash your romance over a variety of pizza. From their desi style pizza to the Australian favourites, raise a toast with the cheesy slice. There are alos great combo offers. There is also complementary- Vanila/ Strawberry Ice Cream.

Cost for two – Rs.650 all inc

Yellow Turtle

Meeting for breakfast on Valentine’s Day? Check out the spread at the Yellow Turtle at Golpark. Choose from their Special Breakfast, English Breakfast and Continental Breakfast and pair it with their Masala Chai, Coffee Latee, Ginger Pine Concoction, Tropical Fruit Smoothe Bowl and more.

Cost for two – Rs.300 – Rs.800

37 Relish Route

At 37 Relish Route treat your loved one to his/her favourites from the Bengali cuisine. Sample Sheel e bata chingri, Murgi peyajer Fuluri, Cj’s baked chicken and macaroni and Dal narkel bhapa. To savour the sweet tooth there are Nalen gurer soufflé, Patishapta etc. Complementary Red Velvet Cake for the love birds.

Chowman

Love is in the air! And this Valentine’s day, Chowman aims to put you on cloud nine with its incredible ‘Meal for Two’ offer starting at just Rs.699 with an additional surprise chocolate box for the extra relish. Not just meant for couples, but this exclusive offer is up for setting a celebratory mood for everyone who intends to avail the mind-blowing offer by presenting the coupon at their nearest outlet. Be it for the singles, or the couples, Chowman mandates two members eligible for the coupon code and the rest lies on us to make this Valentine’s eve, a day worth celebrating.

Mamagoto

Woo your partner at the comfort of your home with Mamagoto's V-Day offerings. For appetisers, pick from ‘Tangra street crispy mushrooms’ and ‘Bitesize corn fritters’ amongst others. The signature mains, perfect to share with your partner for a cozy date at home are, ‘Kolkata spicy noodles’, ‘Teriyaki meal in a bowl’, ‘Spicy Ramen bowl’, ‘1990s chili chicken’, ‘Thai green/red curry’, ‘Schezwan sauce (veg/chicken)’. Woo your partner with irresistible desserts like ‘Mamas home-made chocolate cake’ and ‘Home-made American style chunky caramel sponge cake’. Cost for 2 – Rs.1,000 all-inclusive.

Yauatcha

If Oriental flavours are what your heart beats at then the Valentine’s Day limited-edition special menu at Yauatcha is a must-try. Highlights of the menu are the intricately folded legendary dim sums like Tofu and Enoki Mushroom dumpling, the spicy Pan-fried lamb bun with black pepper and the Seafood and spinach dumpling. Don’t miss their newly-introduced Valentine’s Day special dessert - Strawberry yoghurt mousse, for an indulgent ending.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2000+

Zobet

At Zobet in Camac Street, the celebrations is not just confined to a day, rather celebrate love the entire week here. Aside from the enticing menu that will tease your taste buds, there will be live music and some heady concoctions. Also, you can attend the pre-Valentine’s day bash on 13th February’21, which will feature a live soulful performance by the renowned band, Madhur Sharma followed by electrifying music by DJ Jazleen and Anil Jaiswal.

Pocket Pinch: Rs Rs 1,100 + taxes