It’s Mother's Day, that one day in the year when you really want to tell your mum how much you love her! With the current restrictions and the lockdown in place, the best way to treat your mom this Mother's Day is by ordering in a lavish brunch at home. While the mood in Bengaluru is sombre, a few venues are pulling all stops to help you celebrate. Here is our pick of where to order from:

Go Native

The farm to table café that’s known for its native dishes with a twist presents a special Mother’s Day menu this Sunday. It includes their signature dishes such as Carrot and Ginger Soup, Shakarkhandi Tuk Chaat, Harabhara Kebab, Beetroot and Moringa Poddu, and Dal Poori with Mathura Aloo. There’s also Jackfruit or Kathal Biriyani and chef’s special dessert, the Krumbkraft. Rs 2,000. On Lavelle Road

ITC Gardenia

If it’s comfort food that your mother likes, then ITC Gardenia is the place you need to call for their Mother’s Day takeaway brunch. The menu features dishes like as Achari Soya Chaap, Dal Bukhara, Szechuan Spiced Chilli Prawns, Ghost Chapli Kebab, and more! There’s also pizza if you and your mum are in the mood for some Italian. Rs 2,000++ upwards. Sunday. On Residency Road

The Oberoi

This five-star hotel has rounded up its staff from all its restaurants to be at your service to create a bespoke menu that features your mother’s favourite dishes. Dial them with your request and their chefs will call you back in 60-minutes for a personalised consultation on the dishes to whip up. Deliveries will happen on three days between May 7 and 9. Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Rs 2,500++ upwards. On MG Road

Lazy Suzy

This popular café has curated a meal box for an especially lazy (no pun inteded) Mother’s Day brunch. The box for two includes a starter, a main course, a cooler and a dessert. You could choose either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, and the menu includes dishes such as Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Pasta in cream sauce, Garlic bread, Mojito Peach ’n’ Mint, Chilly Cheese Poppers, Pasta Primavera, Walnut Brownie and Chocolate Pudding. Rs 850++. Sunday. At Indiranagar

Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore

There aren’t just two, but several options to choose, from the Oakwood Treats Bento Box meals this Mother’s Day weekend. The Ozaa Signature Box offers includes Hummus, Fattoush, Harissa Cottage Cheese, Saffron Rice and Mahalabia, the Japanese Box from Soul City includes Yakitori, Japanese Coleslaw, Chicken Teriyaki, Yaki Soba Noodles, and Matcha Cheese Cake. And the European Box from La Bistro is packed with a portion of Cheese and Vegetable Croquettes, Vegetable Fricassee, Conchiglie Pasta in Sundried Tomato Sauce, Ceaser Salad and Walnut Brownie with Chocolate Sauce. Rs 500++ upwards. Sunday. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road



Sweet moments

For those who want to keep it simple but special, we suggest you call Smoor for their special Mother's Day offerings:

The Queen's cake made with exotic flavours of lavender, raspberry and white chocolate adorned with mini macarons is perfect to celebrate the occasion. Rs 1,900. At Indiranagar

But our pick is the Mother's Day Artistry Hamper that includes a mini box of five satin-smooht Smoor couverture chocolates, a pack of Smoor Roasted Almond Barjs, a pack of Smoor Paprika Cheese Sable, and an 80g chocolate bar. Rs 1,500. At Indiranagar