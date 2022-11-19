Five food festivals in Bengaluru you must visit in November

Bengaluru’s favourite season — winter — is finally here! And with its onset, the city is once again brimming with food festivals. Spoiling you with choices, we pick five food festivals in town you should definitely check out this month.

4 Pillars of Kolkata

From Anglo-Indian and Bengali to Mughlai and Tangra-style Chinese – the culinary culture of Kolkata brings together a diverse range of cuisines. To celebrate this, the all-day dining restaurant Café G at Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse presents 4 Pillars of Kolkata – a 10-day-long food festival featuring four distinct cuisines from the City of Joy. Highlights of the menu include Anglo-Indian fares like Anglo Style Soya Shepherd’s Pie and Railway Mutton Curry, authentic Bengali dishes like Aar Macher Tel Jhal and Mochar Ghonto, Nizami delicacies like Metiabruz Chicken Chap and Pithali Goshto, and Tangra- style Chinese dishes like Oyster Chilli Chicken and Tangra-style Chilli Coriander.

₹1,400 ++. Till November 27, 7.30 pm. At Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse, Gandhi Nagar. Details: 7624997913

Kerala Food Festival

How can we talk about food festivals and not mention the cuisine of Kerala? The Hebbal Cafe at Courtyard By Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal is all set to host a 10-day-long Kerala-themed food festival. The menu features a range of traditional and contemporary delectables like Appam with Ishtu, Erachi Varutharacha Curry with Malabar Parota, Idiyappam with curry, and Puttu and Kadla Curry. The meal will be usually available for dinners. However, on Sundays, it will be available for brunch as well.

₹1,599 ++. Till November 27, 7 pm. At Courtyard By Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal, Nagavara. Details: 9606482968

Global Fusion Street Food

Why not step away from the mundane and explore something new this weekend? This Sunday, Hyatt Centric MG Road will host a special brunch — Global Fusion Street Food — at their fine dining restaurant, The Bengaluru Brasserie. From Black Appam with Malaysian Curry to Po Boy with Sausage Bhurjee – the dishes on the menu feature fascinating flavour combinations from across the globe.

₹1,799. November 20, 12.30 pm. At Hyatt Centric MG Road, Ulsoor. Details: 9591510193

Saturday Night Brinner

Speaking of breaking the mundane, why not notch things up a level higher? Making dinner fun by adding breakfast items to it has long been a trend at home. Taking cues, the all-day dining restaurant Lush at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has introduced Brinner. The menu includes authentic dishes from the Seafood Bar, Roasts in the Sigree, Pan Asian Delicacies, Local Fare, and International Mains.

₹1,900 (per person) ++. November 19 and 26, 7 pm. At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Race Course Road. Details: 9513944520

Tagine Food Festival

Cooked over hot charcoal in earthen pots, Tagines are a speciality in several countries like Morocco and Turkey. Hot and wholesome, the dishes are perfect for the winter months. Persian Terrace in Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway has designed a festival this month to celebrate Tagine dishes. Highlights of the menu available for dinner include Kalamar Tava (Turkish-style fried calamari served with zaatar pita and lavash), Meigoo-E-Polo (crumb-fried prawns with Shirazi sauce), and Msabbaha (classic West Asian dish best paired with hummus). Chicken lovers can relish signature dishes like the Al-Faham Chicken, Almond Tagine, and Moroccan Chicken. Diners can finish off their meals on a sweet note with rich Persian desserts like Sherine Makhsous Refsanjan - (warm pistachio pudding with vanilla sauce) and Sholleh Zard (Persian rice pudding with saffron).

₹2500 ++ upwards. Till November 27, 6 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Details: 9591996959

