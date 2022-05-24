Head out to these Kolkata eateries for a mangolicious summer treat

The hot and humid summers have kicked in and mango harvests are at the peak. City eateries too are rolling out eatables and beverages crafted out of the king of fruits and we don’t want you to miss out on them. If you are on the lookout for some comfy spot to head out to with your beau, pals or family we suggest you take a look at this summer special list:

Khandani Rajdhani

With the scorching heat, comes the urge for fresh juicy mangoes. Relished fresh off the tree, squeezed into a pulp, mixed in curries, pickled, grilled, enjoyed as desserts or had in just about any form, mangoes are the food of the gods and no one can have enough of them. If you are a mango lover who wants to indulge in the divine fruit for breakfast, lunch and dinner this summer, you must head over to Khandani Rajdhani for your favourite, Aamras, Mango Sabudana Kheer or Palak Aamras Chaat.

Aamlicious Thali from Khandani Rajdhani

What: Aamlicious Mango Festival

When: Ongoing (12:30 PM - 3:30 PM; 7 PM - 11:30 PM)

Where: Khandani Rajdhani, Avani Riverside Mall

Pocket pinch: Rs. 599+

Contact: Instagram: @khandanirajdhani

Flurys

The classic Park Street confectioner has stirred up a brand new mango menu as well. If you have a sweet tooth and want to indulge in some mangolicious desserts, head out to Flurys anytime before June ends and pick up from a range of delectables like Mango Macroon Cake, Fresh Mango Pudding and Green Mango Spritzer to name a few.

Mango Macroon Cake

What: Mango Love

Where: Flurys, Park Street

When: Up till June 30.

Pocket pinch: Rs. 100 onwards

Contact: @flurysindia

Ozora

Ozora is all set to satisfy your mango cravings and make this May a mangolicious one with an exclusive Mango Festival menu featuring items like Mango Panini, Summer Fresh Risotto, Mango Chicken Surprise, Cocktail Shrimp with Kairi Salsa & much more. Enjoy the flavour of this delicious piece of heaven in cocktails like Mango Freddo, Mang-O-Rita, Mango Caprioska, Mango Foxtrot and much more.

What: Mangolicious May

When: Up till May 31

Where: Ozora, Acropolis Mall, Kasba.

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1500 for two

Contact: Instagram: @ozora_kolkata

Paprika Gourmet

The summer season without the delicious, luscious and indulgent mango is rather incomplete. Celebrate the mango season by ordering a range of delicious curations from the city’s exotic artisanal catering brand Paprika Gourmet. Order mango specialities like Mango Salad, Mango Sticky Rice and Mango Sushi Cake from the comfort of your home and pair it up with desserts like Mango Cakesicles, Mango Montecarlo, Mango Roulade, Mango Tart and Mango Tiramisu.

Mango Roulade

What: Mango Special Menu

When: Ongoing (9 am- 7 pm)

Where: Paprika Gourmet, Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1500++ for two

Contact: +91 9007022678/79/80; Order via Swiggy or Zomato

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar has rolled out a new bill of fare to welcome the ‘Superstar of Summer’ – delicious and luscious Mango. Titled Mango Talkies, the range features a plethora of dishes Not Your Aam Gupchup -chatpata potato and chickpea stuffed Pani Puri with roasted green mango, served with a sweet & sour home-made aam panna and She’s Meen That Way – a hot favourite from Kerala, the famous Meen (Fish) Mango Curry to name a few.

Pulled Jackfruit Taco

What: Mango Talkies

When: Up till June 19 (Noon onwards)

Where: Monkey Bar, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1400++ (Without alcohol); Rs. 2000++ (With alcohol) for two

Contact: +91 8420309813; Instagram: @monkeybarkol

Traffic Gastropub

Traffic Gastropub Kolkata is keeping it cool this summer with its mango-infused dishes! Traffic is famous not only among pub crawlers but also for its delicious food and drinks. You can feast on mains like Mango Pizza or appetisers like Pulse Chicken Tikka, which is a combination of our favourite pulse toffee and chicken tikka with a ‘mangowala jhatka’.

Pulse Chicken Tikka

What: Mango-infused dishes

When: Ongoing (Noon onwards)

Where: Traffic Gastropub, City Centre 2, Rajarhat Newtown

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1500 for two

Contact: Instagram: @traffickolkata

Canteen Pub & Grub

Spice things up at Canteen Pub & Grub with the Makha Aam - এ Tandoori Bhetki that comes with five pieces of boneless Kolkata Bhetki cooked in a clay oven and served with Bengali mustard kasundi. Don’t forget to try out their Alphonso Mango Delights with the goodness of fresh mango pulp, cream cheese, fresh cream and crushed digestive biscuits and end your meal on a sweet note.

Alphonso Mango Delights

What: Mango-infused menu

Where: Canteen Pub & Grub, City Centre 1

When: Ongoing (Noon onwards)

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1700++ for two

Contact: Instagram: @canteenpubandgrub

Hard Rock Café

Summers make you thirsty, and Mango Tango at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata can help you quench your thirst. Mango Tango is one of their best-selling non-alcoholic beverages, with a perfect blend of fresh mango pulp, orange juice, and energy drinks.

Mango Tango

What: Mango special

When: Ongoing (Noon onwards)

Where: Hard Rock Café, Park Street

Pocket pinch: Rs. 2500++ for two

Contact: Instagram: @hrckolkata

Boho Trunk Café & Store

Boho Trunk Store & Cafe is celebrating the arrival of the ‘King of Fruits’ season with a twist. In their mangolicious summer menu, the cafe cum boutique has rolled out salads, summer coolers and puddings to name a few. Their Assorted Mango Salad is a perfect assortment of raw mango, ripe mango, lettuce, mango salsa, black salt and olive oil. Spicy and savoury, you can take your pick from their other mango-infused dishes like Chilli Mango Grilled Prawn, Grilled Chicken In Mango Mustard Sauce and wash these down with refreshing Aam Raas Mojito and Grapes Cooler. Try their Mango Pudding to round off your meal if you are craving something sweet.

Aam Ras Mojito

What: Mango Menu

When: Ongoing (1 pm onwards)

Where: Boho Trunk Café & Store, 38 Indrani Park

Pocket pinch: Rs. 500 for two