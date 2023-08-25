Malaysia on my mind: This Malaysian food and cultural fest is a good destination this weekend to discover what the cuisine has to offer

A Malaysian experience is one that is on everyone’s holiday list. But with the daily hustle and the holiday season still awhile away, it might be difficult to plan a trip to the beautiful southeast Asian country and relish the experiences presented in its food and culture. However, for Chennaiites, we have come across the perfect culinary experience for his weekend! Malaysian food and cultural festival, Selamat Datang, an initiative by Tourism Malaysia and Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, is the perfect option for your cravings this weekend, as you will get to experience some of the most authentic flavours from the cuisine.



To know more about the festival and what to look forward to from this exciting gastronomic experience, we talk to Malaysian head chef Zulkefli Bin Wahiludin ahead of its debut day. He shares in detail the highlights that we could expect from the fest, how such festivals foster and strengthen international relations and more. Excerpts:



What are some of the highlight dishes as part of this culinary festival?

In general, we focus on the best Malaysian food from the norther n, souther n, and easter n regions. To name a few, one can look forward to Chicken and Lamb Satay. Needless to say, each region has its own specific taste and distinction. Nevertheless, we will ensure that each food presentation that is to be served will be at its best



What are some of the unique culinary elements that guests will discover?

Malaysian cuisine is a mixture of various food cultures. It has its character that is influenced throughout the Malay Archipelago. Various side dishes like sambal and fermented foods such as anchovies and shrimp sauce will be featured. In addition, Malaysian food also uses different spices and herbs, and is a little spicier. Most cooking techniques used are braising and stewing, and sometimes the sauce is very thick. While for dessert, sweet porridge such as glutinous rice or black glutinous rice will definitely make the end of the meal fascinating



Any similarities that you have noticed between Indian and Malay cuisines?

Cooking styles like stir-frying, and braising. Eating behaviour and cooking styles that use a lot of spices, curry and chilli powder are closely related to the cuisine of the northern region of Malaysia. I am sure this is closely related to the history of traders from India who brought in spices through the northern region of Malaysia in the past.

How do culinary festivals like these help strengthen relations between nations and their cultures?Universal food becomes one of the essential elements of connecting cultures to get to know each other more closely. This is because food is often associated with history, culture, and influence from previous people.



Could you help highlight what are some of the preconceived notions around the same that you have observed among people, and might want to correct?

There is no doubt that food is always closely related to tradition and practice. Our traditional food is carefully guarded, and various continents also influence our food. Still, the way the food is received and treated is according to the taste of the local people. Regardless food is very subjective to talk about.



Lunch and dinner.

Meal for two: Rs 2,100 On till September 4.

At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, Alwarpet