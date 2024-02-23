This newly revamped cocktail menu screams Chennai from all corners

When one of Chennai’s premium bars revamps its entire food and cocktail menu, one can’t help but take notice. Naturally, we had to head there right away to see what was new, and boy were we in for a treat, for the revised menu was completely designed to cater to Chennaiites, i.e., locals.

Having stared at the vast menu for some time, we got ourselves a few of the newly added dishes to the menu, and the first one to arrive was the Peri Peri Lotus Stem. Now, lotus stem seems to be the choice among chefs of late, and we’ve tried many dishes that were made with it recently. While this dish also turned out to be crispy, like many others using lotus stem, it did stand out because the chef used both sweet and spicy sauces to make it.

After munching on some Spring Rolls, made using fermented chilli sauce, we got ourselves a plate of Crispy Lamb, which turned out to be quite delicious. The lamb was fried to be crispy on the outside, while the thin slices of meat at the core were still soft. It is a must-try, according to us.

Should people want some fish and chips, they can try the Goan Reachado Fried Fish. Served with potato wedges, the tempura-style fried fish was well done, and the wedges made it a proper meal. However, what came next was the star of the lot. Called the Irani Kheema Pav, the dish comprised simmered mutton kheema and a brioche bread pav, and it screamed flavour. Each bite made us want to take one more, and before we knew it, there was nothing left on the plate, which, I think, is the best compliment one can give a chef.

The revised cocktail menu of Library Blu was dropped right from the sky, or, let’s say, a tad further down, by a drone. As we peered into the pristine menu, we found a series of delectable cocktails screaming for our attention.

The first drink, named Namma Madras, set the tone for the evening as it was a heady mix of namma ooru taste with a Western-style spice blend. This effervescent cocktail comprised rum, cumin, curry leaves, and green chilli and was aptly balanced with tender coconut water, a dash of lime juice, and a simple syrup. The very first sip produced a strong sense of familiarity, and we realised it was the tang of the curry leaves and chilli. The latter warmed up our throats instantly.

Being ardent fans of CSK and the Men in Yellow, we decided to give the next drink, Whistle Podu, a shot. In a trice, it gave us a taste of the tropics. This mango pulp-infused drink with a heady concoction of jaggery and lime juice, and vodka reminded us of our favourite summer drink, albeit with a twist when we quaffed it down. The contrast in flavours came as a huge surprise, and this blend was straight out of the box.

Finally, we raised our glasses for Spicy Pulingo. Just like its name, this cocktail had a funky taste with ingredients like jalapeno and celery infused with vodka. This blend was charged with pineapple juice, a pinch of salt, lime juice, and Worcestershire sauce. This conflation had a pungent smell and taste and was a bit acerbic for our taste buds, but at the same time, we couldn’t stop with a few sips, providing a fitting finale for the spirited evening.

We also had our eyes on Broken Bridge Sour, Mahabs Martini, Am No. 4, and Santhome Collins, which have been earmarked for the next outing. So, watch this column!

INR 1,800 for two people for food; INR 950 onwards for cocktails. 5 pm onwards. At The Leela Palace.

