This new café in RA Puram, Chennai steals the show with its aesthetic decor and simple dishes

A walk down the plush green streets in RA Puram would introduce you to the vibrant premises of a new café on the block. Café Taupe is the latest entrant in the ocean of options thriving across the city. But what makes this recently opened diner a great choice is its simplicity. Be it the aromatic Jannal coffee, its understated interiors or its minimalistic yet elegant outdoor seating arrangement, Café Taupe stays true to its identity as a café. Another noteworthy element of this café was its tasteful cutlery made of brass which seems to merge elegant European aesthetics with South Indian flair.



Limiting its initial menu to a delectable range of finger foods along with a vibrant but simple range of coffees, the café chooses to stay rooted to serve a more South Indian palette while also serving the common dishes from Italian cuisine that you would normally get in other cafés. Our delightful visit to the Café Taupe helped us unwind comfortably in the evening after a busy Friday afternoon. With elegant instrumental music playing in the background, the Asian Spices cappuccino was especially recommended by the barista. The beautiful blend of spices like cinnamon and cardamom elevated the flavour of well-roasted beans. As we relished each sip, the arrival of Puttu Kadalai stirred our appetites further. A pasty mix of coconut milk and masalas in the kadalai was a tad bit dry, given that it is paired with the dry texture of steamed and grounded rice.



However, the Elaneer Payasam served next, was probably a highlight of the evening. The moderate sweetness and rosy essence have been utilised in the right amount without overdoing either of the flavours.



If you were to walk down these streets, you can trust Café Taupe to help you unwind after a busy day or start a day off with its diverse range of dishes rooted in simplicity.



Meal for two: Rs. 999 onwards