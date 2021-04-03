Easter is upon us and the dessert chefs who helm outlets in Hyderabad may have just pushed the creativity envelope a tad bit more than required. While looking out for Easter goodies, we spotted Coronavirus-shaped Easter eggs at 45th Avenue. Our first feeling was that of mild shock, given the rise in COVID-19 numbers in the city. And, however much we tried, it didn’t seem very fitting to come up with an Easter egg in that shape.

As we all know the Easter egg is a symbol of a renewed life and symbolises regeneration. But the Coronavirus image stands for the opposite. So what could be the idea of Coronavirus shaped Easter eggs? Was it to symbolise renewed hope from the clutches of COVID-19, or was it just to cash in on the Corona hype a la Corona samosas and corona pakoras?

So in an attempt to discover the meaning, we reached out to Chef Rajesh at 45th Avenue to understand what the motivation behind this brainchild was. We were prepared to dismiss and ridicule what was said, but what he said left us pleasantly surprised and stayed with us. "You know, how so many people have become lax about keeping their masks on even with the new wave of COVID-19 hitting us hard? It was our way of reminding them the pandemic still exists. Also, we didn't mind getting a little creative in the process!"

Well, we'll take that, but no points for creativity here! Happy Easter folks!

If you have spotted any such Coronavirus-themed Easter eggs or such desserts, do write to us and let us know!