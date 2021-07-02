World Chocolate Day: Savour delicious treats from these patisseries and cafes in Hyderabad

What better occasion than World Chocolate Day to gift a loved one a chocolate hamper or to pamper yourselves with a decadent dessert? The City of Nizams is offering a whole host of choices — from brownies to gourmet bites with a steaming cup of hot chocolate for you to check out on July 7 and throughout the week.

TRIO-LA PATISSERIE

The name Trio La Patisserie is famous in and around Secunderabad, especially when one mentions decadent brownies. The outlet which is also set to launch a new kitchen, and add fresh additions to its menu like chocolate éclairs, is known for their Walnut And Chocolate Chip Brownies (Rs. 299, set of four), and Hazelnut Nutella Brownies (Rs. 359, set of four) . One must also sample their Double Chocolate Chip Cookies. Those who prefer rich and dark chocolate will enjoy these, as they are prepared with 45 percent chocolate callets.

Chocolate brownies

ZUCI - ARTISANAL CHOCOLATES AND CAFE

If there is one place that city-dwellers might like when it comes to gourmet chocolates and desserts, it is Zuci - Artisanal Chocolates And Cafe. The outlet currently offers 32 flavours of chocolate across their truffles, center-filled, and sugarfree menus. Their Dark Chocolate Rose Truffle (Rs. 75 each) or Dark Chocolate with Maple & Pecan Center-Filled Chocolate (Rs. 75 each), are worth trying. The outlet’s menu also includes signature chocolate-based dishes like the 24 Layer Cake, and Rich Chocolate Hazelnut French Biscuit Cake. And, if you are looking for gifts, then do check out their special chocolate hampers that include chocolate cigars, and a new array of desserts made with chocolate.

Chocolate truffles

45TH AVENUE

A chocolate room that transports you to picturesque pages from a storybook, 45th Avenue is known to give the patrons a sugar rush. There's something for everyone, even fitness enthusiasts. Their offerings include Signature Ultimate Truffle Pastry, Keto Chocolate Brownie, Hazelnut Chocolate Torte and Ferrero Rondnoir (Rs. 200 upwards, each). But, what the place is known for is its tiny chocolate room inside the store. It has been inspired by Brussels. Apart from chocolates, the cafe also customises hampers with chocolate based desserts (Rs. 1,999) like bars and truffles.

Chocolate cake

FONCÉ CHOCOLATIER

Known for whipping up decadent desserts, Foncé can be your one-stop destination if you are craving something sweet. Their menu offers a range of chocolate-based desserts like the Roasted Almond Coated With Matcha & White Chocolate Dragee (Rs. 600), Chocolate And Hazelnut Babka Bread (Rs. 280), and Chocolate and Boston Cream Cupcake (Rs. 65 each). But, what makes the outlet’s menu better is their Italian Classic Hot Chocolate (Rs. 350). It is made with imported dark couverture chocolate and served with raspberry marshmallows. Foncé also has a special chocolate hamper this Chocolate Day. The All Things Chocolate hamper allows you to pick a variety of chocolate offerings from the menu and customise it (Rs. 2,500).