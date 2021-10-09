Check out these four simple gin-based cocktail recipes

Gin cocktails are probably the few versatile drinks that can be relished as aperitifs, sun-downers or even post-dinner refreshments. Have a weekend bash with these easy-to-make cocktail recipes



Thai Ball



Ingredients:

50 ml dry gin | 20 ml lemon juice

25 ml green tea, ginger lemongrass syrup | Chilled green tea to top | Ice, cubed or hand cut

Lemon twist, lemongrass, ginger slice (for garnish)



Method:

● Add all ingredients, except the green tea, into a cocktail shaker and shake well.

● Strain into a glass over ice and top with chilled green tea.

● Garnish with lemongrass, a twist of lemon and a slice of ginger.



Marmalade Daiquiri



Ingredients:

50 ml dry gin

1 bar spoon of orange marmalade

25 ml lime juice

20 ml agave syrup

Lime wheel, glass, coupe/martini (for garnish)



Method:

● Add the gin, marmalade, lime juice and agave into a shaker.

● Add ice and shake until chilled.

● Fine strain into a chilled glass.

● Garnish with a lime wheel.



Kombucha Kiss



Ingredients:

5 ml dry gin

10 ml dry vermouth

50 ml cloudy apple

25 ml lemon

15 ml agave syrup

75 ml kombucha

Dehydrated apple slice, glass, highball

(for garnish)



Method:

● Shake all ingredients, except the kombucha, with ice.

● Double strain into a chilled highball glass filled with ice.

● Top with kombucha.

● Garnish.



(The recipes by Pernod Ricard India use Beefeater Dry Gin)



White Lady



Ingredients:



40 ml dry gin

20 ml Cointreau

20 ml fresh lemon juice

White of one fresh egg

Lemon peel to garnish



Method:

● Dry shake the egg white with one cube of ice in a shaker for a few seconds

● Add all the ingredients, fill with cubed ice and shake until the correct dilution point and icy cold

● Fine strain to remove ice chips into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass

● Garnish with a twist of lemon peel