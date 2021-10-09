Check out these four simple gin-based cocktail recipes

Gin cocktails are probably the few versatile drinks that can be relished as aperitifs, sun-downers or even post-dinner refreshments. Have a weekend bash with these easy-to-make cocktail recipes

Representative image

Thai Ball

Ingredients:
50 ml dry gin | 20 ml lemon juice
25 ml green tea, ginger lemongrass syrup  | Chilled green tea to top  |  Ice, cubed or hand cut
Lemon twist, lemongrass, ginger slice (for garnish)

Method:
●  Add all ingredients, except the green tea, into a cocktail shaker and shake well.
●  Strain into a glass over ice and top with chilled green tea.
●  Garnish with lemongrass, a twist of lemon and a slice of ginger.

Marmalade Daiquiri

Ingredients:
50 ml dry gin  
1 bar spoon of orange marmalade  
25 ml lime juice  
20 ml agave syrup  
Lime wheel, glass, coupe/martini (for garnish)

Method:
●  Add the gin, marmalade, lime juice and agave into a shaker.
●  Add ice and shake until chilled.
●  Fine strain into a chilled glass.
●  Garnish with a lime wheel.

Kombucha Kiss

Ingredients:
5 ml dry gin  
10 ml dry vermouth
50 ml cloudy apple
25 ml lemon
15 ml agave syrup
75 ml kombucha  
Dehydrated apple slice, glass, highball
(for garnish)

Method:
●  Shake all ingredients, except the kombucha, with ice.
●  Double strain into a chilled highball glass filled with ice.
●  Top with kombucha.
●  Garnish.

(The recipes by Pernod Ricard India use Beefeater Dry Gin)

White Lady

Ingredients:

40 ml dry gin  
20 ml Cointreau
20 ml fresh lemon juice  
White of one fresh egg  
Lemon peel to garnish

Method:
● Dry shake the egg white with one cube of ice in a shaker for a few seconds
● Add all the ingredients, fill with cubed ice and shake until the correct dilution point and icy cold
● Fine strain to remove ice chips into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass
● Garnish with a twist of lemon peel

