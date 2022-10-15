It’s the beginning of harvest time which marks the perfect start for the winter festivities of Christmas. Venues across the city have begun celebrating the rich harvest with unique ideas and cake mixing is one of Hyderabad’s favourites. Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre seems to be one place synonymous with fun, laughter, celebration and food. All of this, coupled with novelty and frosting, brought about the interesting cake-mixing event at NHCC. CE brings a glimpse of the fascinating event.

Manish Dayya, general manager at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre says that the cake-making event and grape stomping ceremony have been popular practices to usher in the holiday season. “NHCC is just getting started with an exciting line of activities. This is a fantastic chance to enhance our relationship with our visitors and host activities that people will remember for the many memories we give them. It brings us much joy to watch our visitors having a gala time, taking a break from their busy schedules by participating in the festivities, dancing to the music and gorging on a delectable Sunday brunch. The place, buzzing with conversations, wore a vibrant ambience, setting a jovial start for the perfect time with friends and family,” he shares.

On the other hand, Anand Ravi, the F&B director at NHCC seemed all pumped up about the colourful event. “Many missed out on celebrating this beautiful advent of winter in the past two years. Now that we have been able to overcome the virus to an extent, it’s time we go all out to make the most of these months.

We also wanted to celebrate the harvest season with a boom and that is how we introduced the culture of gape stomping and cake mixing. This time we wanted to do it way ahead to let everyone have and mix a piece,” says an elated Anand.

The event had notable food bloggers from the city, who have been indulging in all the activities. Aastha Maheshwari, popularly known as Aasthainwanderland, says, “Every activity was well thought of and so much fun. This is my first time partaking in a cake-mixing session - I never knew that such a culture existed in the city. I had the most fun mixing all the dry fruits with alcohol, which was followed by grape stomping. Great food and live music added the perfect essence to the day.”

Vasanthi Singampalli, who brought her friends along, says, “Cake-mixing has always been a delight, I look forward to such events being hosted for a good time with a bunch of friends. We jumped into the grape tub and stomped away to glory. The act was so refreshing for the feet and mind.”