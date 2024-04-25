Taj Krishna Hyderabad introduces a new menu that offers healthy regional delicacies

If there is one thing the pandemic brought, it is a change in how one looks at food. We are trying to focus primarily on immunity boosters and dishes packed with antioxidants. Keeping health as the focus, Taj Krishna has a new menu — Innergise on the Qmin app. It includes meals that are a blend of superfoods like turmeric, black pepper, and basil. The brand sent us one of their packaged meals and here's how our experience was.