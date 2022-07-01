The all-new Calistha in Hyderabad is all about eccentric wall art and delicious quick bites

Even before one makes their way to Calistha, they are greeted with fresh aromas of coffee beans and graffiti wall art. Once inside the cosy café, we could see that every corner wall has been beautifully painted with pop culture references, making it a perfect setup for Instagrammable pictures. We also found tiny shelves carrying books and board games like Scrabble and Sequence. We explored the café and placed our order.

We began the sampling session with the Cream of Mushroom soup, the thick soup was flavoursome and came with a serving of crunchy bread croutons. We quickly finished the bowl and moved to their appetiser menu and picked the Nachos with Salsa and Cheese. The nachos were topped with pickles, olives, cream, and lots of cheese. Gooey, crispy, and well-baked, the nachos were perfectly complemented by the spicy salsa.

Cosy corners at the cafe

We also tried their Buffalo Chicken Meat Balls. The platter came with French fries and chilli mayo. The meatballs were juicy and thanks to the freshness and tanginess of marinara sauce, which elevated the dish.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

While we waited for our main course to arrive, we tried some of their signature drinks. We picked Hazelnut Coffee. The hot coffee was frothy and creamy and we could taste the subtle hazelnut notes. If you are a fan of coffee that isn’t strong, then this one’s for you. We also tried the Bubblegum Mojito, the fruity notes paired perfectly with the creamy pasta we had soon after.

Hazelnut coffee

Pasta is the café’s bestseller and so we opted to taste the Gnocchi Pasta. The dough dumplings were slightly dense, but what saved this plate was the white cheese sauce — one of the best we have had in a while.

Gnocchi Pasta

We ended our meal with their Choc Chip Pancakes. Fluffy pancakes drizzled with chocolate sauce, nuts, and whipped cream were delightfully sweet. We also tried their Red Velvet Cupcakes, which were moist and heaped with copious amounts of sweet cream. You would not want to miss this decadent dessert.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Rs 800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

