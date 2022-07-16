Hyderabad's Le Meridien has been trying out to keep its dine-in experience as creative as it could

Holding on to new concepts and keeping its brunch area as colourful as possible Le Meridien has been trying out to keep its dine-in experience as creative as it could. With a variety of dishes to choose from at Turquoise — the restaurant is worth a visit at least once. Creating new themes for every Sunday brunch, they are surely leaving no stones turned to make it a memorable experience for the guests. They have also come up with a unique initiative for their guests - Earn Eat and Enjoy — which enables the guests to enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast at Turquoise and more.

Executive Chef Raysingh, Le Meridien gave us a sneak peek of all the dishes and also explained their concept of brunch, “We have way too many varieties. With the support of my team of chefs, we curate our theme brunch and this coming Sunday which is July 17 we will have the GO Green-themed brunch that people would enjoy. We are trying to place more options for our guests with the theme. Keeping health, colour combination and flavours in mind we try to curate the menu. We have sushi, and pumpkin feta salad, these are a few dishes that people usually love to try. In the desserts, we have 15 western desserts and the other six are Indian desserts which we specialise in.”

While we take a tour of their Sunday brunch, we get you a glimpse of what you could experience at dine-in. Once you enter the restaurant the ambience would leave you mesmerised by the interiors. One can enjoy the best of both international and desi cuisine at brunch.

The desi chat counter is a must-try. Moving on further, for the health-conscious in the group, there was a range of salads both veg and non-veg served with different sauces and dips. The live counter is always ready for you as it serves hot naans, rotis and kinds of pasta. Giving it a local touch they also have the dosa counter that serves pesarattus too. With over 21 varieties of desserts displayed, every dish was worth giving a try.Overall, with the live music and food, Turquoise is best for you to end your weekend with a meal that’s comforting and fulfilling.