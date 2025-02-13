Have a 'chaaty' Valentine's Day with these super easy chaat recipes

Want to keep it light and chatty for this Valentine's Day? Who can resist the perfectly sweet, sour and crunchy chaats? Take a cue from Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi of KARIGARI and get down to making the Banaras style Tamatar Chaat and Palak Patta Chaat to surprise your loved ones this weekend.
Banaras Deena Nath ki Tamatar Chaat
Ingredients:
For the chaat:
4 large ripe tomatoes (chopped)
1 medium-sized boiled potato (mashed)
1 small onion (finely chopped)
1 small cucumber (finely chopped, optional)
2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
2 tbsp pomegranate seeds (optional, for garnish)
For the spice mix:
1 tsp cumin powder (roasted)
1 tsp red chili powder
1 tsp black salt
1 tsp regular salt (adjust to taste)
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp chaat masala
1/2 tsp amchur (dry mango powder)
For the tamarind chutney:
1/4 cup tamarind pulp
1 tbsp jaggery (or sugar, if preferred)
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black salt
1/4 tsp red chili powder
Water (to adjust consistency)
For the yoghurt topping:
1/2 cup plain yoghurt (whisked until smooth)
1/2 tsp cumin powder (roasted)
1/2 tsp black salt
Instructions:
Prepare the tamarind chutney:
In a pan, combine tamarind pulp, jaggery (or sugar), salt, black salt and red chilli powder. Add a little water to bring it to a slightly thick consistency.
Bring it to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the chutney thickens to your desired consistency. Remove from heat and set aside.
Prepare the chaat base:
In a bowl, mix together the chopped tomatoes, boiled mashed potatoes, chopped onion, and cucumber (if using).
Add the Spice Mix:
To the tomato-potato mixture, add the roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, black salt, regular salt, black pepper, chaat masala, and amchur. Mix well to combine all the spices.
Assemble the Chaat:
Arrange the spiced tomato-potato mixture in a serving plate or bowl.
Pour some of the tamarind chutney over the mixture.
Add the whisked yoghurt over the chaat, drizzling it generously.
Sprinkle the roasted cumin powder, black salt and chaat masala on top for extra flavour.
Garnish:
Garnish with fresh chopped coriander leaves, pomegranate seeds and additional tamarind chutney for an extra tangy kick.
Serve immediately:
Enjoy your Banaras-style tamatar chaat with crispy papdi or puris if you like, or just as it is!
Crispy Palak Patta Chaat
Ingredients:
For the Palak (Spinach) Leaves:
1 bunch fresh spinach (palak), leaves washed and dried thoroughly
1 cup chickpea flour (besan)
1-2 tbsp rice flour (optional, for extra crispiness)
1/2 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)
1/2 tsp red chilli powder
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Water (for making the batter)
Oil (for frying)
For the Chaat Toppings:
1/2 cup plain yoghurt (whisked until smooth)
1-2 tbsp tamarind chutney
1 tbsp green chutney (mint-coriander chutney)
1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder
1/2 tsp chaat masala
1/4 tsp black salt
1/4 tsp red chili powder
Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)
Pomegranate seeds (optional, for garnish)
Instructions:
Prepare the spinach leaves:
Wash and dry the spinach leaves thoroughly to ensure there’s no water left on them, as it will make the batter soggy.
If the spinach leaves are large, you can cut them into smaller pieces, but leave them whole for the crispy texture.
Prepare the batter:
In a mixing bowl, combine chickpea flour (besan), rice flour, ajwain, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt.
Gradually add water to make a smooth, thick batter that will coat the spinach leaves. It should be thick enough to stick to the leaves, but not runny.
Fry the palak leaves:
Heat oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat.
Dip each spinach leaf into the batter, ensuring it is well-coated on both sides, and carefully slide it into the hot oil.
Fry the leaves in batches until they are golden brown and crispy (about 2-3 minutes per batch).
Once crispy, remove them from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.
Prepare the chaat toppings:
Whisk the yogurt until smooth and add a pinch of roasted cumin powder, black salt, and red chili powder to it.
Prepare both tamarind chutney and green chutney (mint-coriander chutney) in separate bowls.
Assemble the palak patta chaat:
On a serving plate, arrange the crispy fried spinach leaves.
Drizzle the whisked yoghurt generously over the crispy leaves.
Add the tamarind chutney and green chutney, adjusting to your taste.
Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, black salt and red chili powder over the top.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds (if using).
Serve immediately:
Palak Patta Chaat is best enjoyed immediately while the spinach leaves are still crispy.