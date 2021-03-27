Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to immediately upgrade.

The Apple security support page provides very little detail about the update. It is simply explained that it is a Webkit fix.

Just three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates, the new update has been made available.

The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free. The software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. If you wish to access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also started rolling out watchOS 7.3.3 update.

All four software updates (iOS 14.4.2, iPadOs 14.4.2, iOS 12.5.2, and watchOS 7.3.3) should already be available to all users of supported devices right now.

Recently, Apple revealed that the iOS 14 installation has increased to 86 percent of iPhones introduced in the last four years.

Published on Apple's Developer website, the data shows that in total, 80 percent of all devices use iOS 14, with 12 percent still using iOS 13 and the remaining eight percent still running iOS 12 or earlier. For the iPad, 70 percent of all devices use iPadOS 14.

Reports suggest that about 12 percent of all active iPhones are still running iOS 13, and 2 percent are running even older iOS versions (as of February 24).

While 16 percent remain on an even older software version, nearly 14 percent of all active iPads are still running iPad 13.

*Edited from an IANS report.