Huawei, the Chinese tech giant filed a patent for new technology related to the "wireless charging system" that is capable of ranged transmission.

As per a report issued by the ITHome report, the patent with a publication number CN112564295A describes a wireless charging technology that belongs to the field of wireless charging technology.

This wireless charging technology requires two coils to be placed directly opposite each other, with the distance between the two being very close to transmit power.

Huawei can increase the charging distance that is especially suitable for personal wear devices such as smart bracelets and watches with this patent.

Recently, the company also announced that it will soon start charging mobile phone makers a royalty to use its patented 5G technology.

At its Shenzhen headquarters, the company released a white paper on innovation and intellectual property (IP). The report stated that it has now become one of the world's largest patent holders through sustained investment in innovation.

Huawei held over 1,00,000 active patents in more than 40,000 patent families worldwide, according to the white paper by the end of 2020.

*Edited from an IANS report.