Gadgets of the week: Anker Solix, Insta 360 Go 3 and more; Also check out out review of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

Anker’s Solix range comes with multiple options to sustain the entire energy requirements of your home. With a solar system Solix lowers both electricity bills and your carbon footprint. You can run off your own power at night or during outages seamlessly. A smart app controls the charging and provision seamlessly. The units are durable with IP65 protection and function from -20 to 55 deg Celsius. Price TBA. Anker.com

Insta 360 Go 3

This tiny action cam is loaded with features and smarts. It can also be mounted anywhere and weighs only 35 g. It lets the user go completely hands-free while providing ultra-wide POV shots in 2.7K. Proprietary Flowstate Stabilisation provides steady footage even during extreme dynamic action scenarios. Built-in voice control lets you shoot easily even when your hands are occupied. The camera is also waterproof up to 5 m (IPX8). INR 31,200* store.insta360.com

Swatch What If?

Swatch adds to its Bioceramic collection with the very cool and retro looking What If? series which is square in shape. Available in Green, Gray, Black and Beige the watches use bio-sourced glass and straps in addition to the Bioceramic case for an ultra-light experience. An accurate quartz movement and 2 Bar water resistance close the show. INR 9,000* swatch.com

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro

This portable power station has a 3,024 Wh capacity that can power up to 99 per cent of your outdoor appliances. It takes about over four hours to get solar charged and about 2.4 hours to get wall charged. The device is ideal for camping, travel and outdoor functions as well as home emergencies. It can power devices including your refrigerator, TV, lights, heater, microwave, mobile phones, laptops as well as an electric grill. INR 2.30* lakh jackery.com

Casio G-Shock GM-B2100GD

The G-Shock range of watches are incredibly popular, durable and iconic, their full metal range contains some exquisite pieces like the newly announced GM B2100. I tried out the gold version for a few weeks and found it incredibly functional and elegant at the same time. Features include a gold ion plated stainless steel case, band and bezel, tough solar function, high-brightness LEDs and remarkable accuracy which can be refined further via BT connect to your smartphone. Other add-ons include world time for 300 cities as well as reminders and a Phone finder. This G-Shock is one you shouldn’t miss! INR 42,995* casioindiashop.com

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

I always enjoy trying out new smartphones, the joy is magnified while trying out OnePlus devices such as the Nord CE3 5G pictured here. For one, OnePlus has a great balance of hardware and software in its devices and caters to multiple budgets and makes durable devices. The Nord CE3 5G is a lively looking phone which is light on the hands and comes with excellent functionality and performance as well as a great camera. Photos and video look immaculate while apps run seamlessly thanks to the SD 782G processor and 12 GB of RAM and a flagship level camera (Sony’s IMX 890) with OIS. Other features I like include a 5,000 mAH battery with 80 W SUPERVOOC charging and up to 1,600 charge cycles, a 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display to consume all your content as well as Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio compatibility. All this along with the excellent Oxygen OS13 result in a fantastic device for the price. INR 26,999* oneplus.in

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

OnePlus also makes solid TWS earbuds including the Nord Buds 2r. Available in blue and grey, these buds are priced extremely well and come with large 12.4 mm drivers, as well as Dual Mics and a long battery life. I found the Buds 2r to provide a comfortable fit for long hours and the audio to be very clear during calls, music and media were dynamic with good bass and reasonable depth. Battery lasted for almost 40 hours including the case. INR 2,199* oneplus.in