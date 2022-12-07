Five reasons why you should add Multani mitti to your skin routine

Multani Mitti is commonly used as a face pack to reduce oiliness and give skin a healthy shine. This ingredient, which is also known as fuller's earth or Multan mud, has been utilised for decades by both skin specialists and homemakers. It is also a key component of herbal preparations, Ayurvedic cosmetic procedures, and ubtans, which are Ayurvedic body detoxification procedures frequently utilised during Indian marriages Additionally, acne and other skin disorders can be treated with Multani mitti.

Multani mitti is a mineral-rich substance that resembles clay, and it receives its name from Multan, which is now in modern-day Pakistan. Multani mitti, which has a texture considerably finer than clay and contains more water, is renowned for decolourising oil and other liquids without causing severe unpleasant reactions. It has a structure similar to bentonite clay and is made up of hydrated aluminium silicates, magnesium chloride, and calcium bentonite. It comes in a wide variety of natural hues, including brown, green, and white. We bring you five ways the mud is beneficial for your skin:

Helps regulate oily skin

Multani mitti has mattifying qualities that regulate skin oils and get rid of pollutants. It also helps to unclog blocked pores and removes extra sebum from the skin, making it especially helpful for oily skin. Multani mitti removes dirt from the skin and absorbs surplus oil, according to some research studies.

Helps fight acne

People with acne who may frequently experience skin outbreaks can benefit greatly from using Multani mitti. This organic beauty product contains calcium bentonite and magnesium chloride, two minerals that are essential for clearing up acne-prone skin.

Skin tone and brightening

Fuller's earth offers tan-preventing qualities that might help you achieve skin that is more even-toned and radiant. By removing surface-level dead skin cells, Multani mitti improves the cleanliness of the skin, resulting in increased nutrient and moisture retention and has an exfoliating effect on the skin.

Pigmentation

Multani mitti's cooling action on the skin aids in the fight against sun damage and under-eye dark circles. It evens out skin tone, combats tanning and pigmentation, and works well to treat infections, rashes, and skin burns. Multani mitti also aids in the circulation of blood to every area of the body by enhancing blood flow.

Fights sunburns

This beauty ingredient is full of cooling qualities that, thanks to its ions, can treat any infections, inflammation, or sunburns.