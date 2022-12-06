Here are four mistakes you may be making while eating fruit

Fruits have high water content, high fibre content, and low-calorie content, making them perfect for weight loss. They are also perfect for a quick snack because they are full of vitamins and other nutrients that support a balanced diet. Fruit is a rich source of the vitamins and minerals that the body needs. But according to some experts, many people eat fruit incorrectly, which could have more negative effects. We bring you some common mistakes you may be making while consuming fruit.

Combining fruits with other foods- Fruit decomposes more quickly than any other food. It can lead to the buildup of ama toxins in the body when mixed with other foods. This is because food pairings might make digestion more difficult. Fruit remains in the stomach for as long as the heaviest food takes to digest making it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients. Also, the digestive juices start to ferment it, which is typically toxic and increases the risk of illness and other health issues. Therefore, eating fruit separately should be preferred.

Consuming fruits at nighttime- It is advised to avoid eating anything two to three hours before bed because it interferes with digestion. Fruit fits into this as well. Fruit consumption immediately before bed has a high likelihood of preventing sleep since it boosts energy levels when the body ought to be relaxing and it also releases a lot of sugar. Our capacity to ingest and absorb nutrients is greatly diminished at night. Eating fruits late at night could also result in acidity.

Drinking water immediately after eating fruits- Adults and children alike are frequently seen drinking water right away after eating fruits. After consuming fruits with high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, orange, and strawberry, drinking water can cause the pH level of the digestive system to get out of equilibrium. This is due to the fact that fruit with a lot of water in it can alter the pH balance by lowering stomach acidity. Experts caution that doing so may cause serious illnesses like cholera or diarrhoea.

You are not eating the skin- The peel is frequently the best part when it comes to vitamins and antioxidants. For instance, apple peels are rich in fibre, and vitamins C, and A. According to research, eating the skin could even help reduce your risk of becoming obese and developing cancer.